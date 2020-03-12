Northlight Announces 2020-2021 Season

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, announces its 46th season, opening with The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, directed by Halena Kays. The season continues with Mr. Dickens' Hat by Michael Hollinger, directed by David Catlin; followed by Fireflies, by Donja R. Love, directed by Mikael Burke; and A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde, adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus. Closing out the season is Unlikeable Heroine by Melissa Ross, directed by Jessica Fisch.

"In the 2020-21 Season we are proud to continue our tradition of new work," comments BJ Jones. "Our Interplay new play development program yielded Mr. Dickens' Hat by Michael Hollinger, which received a rousing response from the audience at our reading in December. Melissa Ross' world premiere Unlikeable Heroine is a timely tale of higher education's shifting landscape. But it is also thrilling to discover hidden gems that resonate in our current climate like A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde."

The 2020-21 Season includes:

The Lifespan of a Fact

By Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell

Directed by Halena Kays

September 24 - November 1, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8pm

A high-profile New York Magazine is about to publish a potentially groundbreaking piece. But first, a determined intern is given a big assignment: fact check it. So begins an intensely funny debate between an earnest fact-checker, an eccentric author, and the fair but practical editor attempting to bridge the expanse between painstaking accuracy and impassioned "embellishment." Based on a true(ish) story, this hyper-current comedy is the ultimate showdown between truth and fiction.

The World Premiere play with music

Mr. Dickens' Hat

By Michael Hollinger

Directed by David Catlin

Featuring Cordelia Dewdney and Bethany Thomas

November 19 - December 27, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, November 27, 2020 at 8pm

In a cozy Victorian shop sits the hat of Charles Dickens, who once used it to carry water to the victims of a train wreck (that's true!). When a pair of bumbling thieves plots to steal it (that's imaginary!), young Kit sets out to foil their plan, save the hat, and free her father from debtors' prison. Filled with a host of colorful characters, constables, and carolers, this warm winter's tale with original music brings to life the universal lesson: "Beneath our hats, we are all the same."

Fireflies

By Donja R. Love

Directed by Mikael Burke

January 21 - February 27, 2021

Press Opening: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8pm

The Civil Rights Movement has ignited the South, and the charismatic Rev. Charles Grace needs a new speech to galvanize the people. But it is Olivia, his pregnant wife, who writes those fiery speeches, and her tolerance for playing the supporting role to her husband is wearing thin. As the growing weight of secrets threatens her marriage, and a nation's hatred threatens her child's future, Olivia must rediscover the place that love has in her world.

A Woman of No Importance

By Oscar Wilde

Adapted and Directed by Jessica Thebus

Featuring Kate Fry

March 11 - April 18, 2021

Press Opening: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8pm

High society gossips are aflutter when the illustrious Lord Illingworth offers a young clerk a job, only to have the boy's mother object for reasons she won't reveal. Illingworth's knack for flattery and flirtation haven't prepared him for this "woman of no importance" - an unexpected adversary taking matters into her own hands in Oscar Wilde's signature cocktail of witty banter and upper crust exposé.

The World Premiere of

Unlikeable Heroine

By Melissa Ross

Directed by Jessica Fisch

May 6 - June 13, 2021

Press Opening: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8pm

When Diana takes on the presidency at a small liberal arts college in Vermont, she's prepared to push the envelope as a newcomer to the world of higher education. Pressures mount quickly from a progressive student body, a faculty steeped in tradition, and the ethics of a popular but controversial course. This smart and surprising new play captures the importance of questioning one's own perspective - and how progress rarely looks the same from every angle.

Curtain times are: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Subscriptions to the 2020-21 Northlight Season are available through the box office, 9501 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie, by phone at 847.673.6300 or online at northlight.org.

Subscriptions range in price from $109-$260. With its wide range of ticket prices, discounted subscription packages and complimentary parking, Northlight remains of one of the best theatrical values in Chicagoland.

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Now in its 45th season, the organization has mounted over 220 productions, including more than 40 world premieres. Northlight has earned 208 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 36 Awards, as well as ten Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.

Northlight is supported in part by generous contributions from Allstate Insurance; the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; BMO Harris Bank; Bulley and Andrews; The Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation; ComEd, An Exelon Company; The Davee Foundation; Evanston Arts Council; Evanston Community Foundation; Lloyd A. Fry Foundation; Full Circle Foundation; John R. Halligan Fund; Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; Illinois Humanities; Katten Muchin Roseman LLP; Kirkland & Ellis Foundation; Margaret and Paul Lurie; The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Jackie Mack and More; Colonel Stanley R. McNeil Foundation; Modestus Bauer Foundation; National Endowment for the Arts; Niles Township; NorthShore University HealthSystems; Northwestern University; The Offield Family Foundation; The Pauls Foundation; PNC Bank; Polsinelli; Ralla Klepak Trust for the Performing Arts; Room & Board; Sanborn Family Foundation; Dr. Scholl Foundation; The Shubert Foundation, Inc.; Skokie Community Foundation; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Sullivan Family Foundation; and Tom Stringer Design Partners.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You