Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; RVC Starlight Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion
- FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE
- Working In Concert
9%
Patti LuPone
- A LIFE IN NOTES
- Chicago Lyric Opera
9%
Tina Burner
- WITCH PERFECT
- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare
8%
Jessie Mueller
- SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
- Studebaker
8%
Christopher Piatt
- THE PAPER MACHETE
- The Green Mill
8%
Kelli O’Hara
- SOLO
- Steppenwolf
7%
Dani Pike
- TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
- Theo Ubique
6%
Tori Wynn
- NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Lincoln Lodge
5%
Kendall Bollam
- MISCAST CABARET
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Liz Callaway
- TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM
- Studebaker
4%
Stage Coach Players
- THE MISCAST PROJECTION
- Stage Coach Players
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISCAST CABARET
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Gary John Miller
- ALMOST ROCKY
- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City
3%
Kayle Boye
- CALL ME ELIZABETH
- Pride Series Theatre
3%
Mari Joy
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- CIRCA Pintig
3%
Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
3%
Peter Engel Storms
- A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE
- Schweikher House
3%
Gina Knight
- CLOSE TO KAREN
- DesPlaines Theater
2%
Thom Britton
- FREAKSHOW & TELL
- Stars & Garters
2%
Nolan Webster
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
2%
Michael Shayan
- AVAAZ
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
1%
Thom Britton
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
1%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
11%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Billy Seger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Todd D. Bulmash
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%
Kelsey Krigas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Maddie Shelton
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Elle Laesch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Alexzandra Sarmiento
- 42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%
Jenny Vause
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Sarah Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Derek Van Barham
- AMÉLIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Maddie Shelton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
2%
Thomas McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Sara Dolins
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Joe Savino
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
John Marshall Jr.
- HAIRSPRAY
- Beverly Arts Center
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Tim Huggenberger
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Terri Devine
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Alyson Meyers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
5%
Bethany Nelson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Hannah Andruss
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Mary Grace Martens
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Bee Gable
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%
Gina Barrett
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Mary Nora Wolf
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
4%
Bethany Nelson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
4%
Cheryl Newman
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Jade Andrews
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Chakira Doherty
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Vicki Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Patty Halajian
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Victoria Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Joelle Beranek
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Terri Devine
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Elly Burke
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Benjamin Mills
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%
Lori D'Asta
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
1%
Victoria Jablonski
- THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
- Idle Muse Theatre
1%Best Dance Production SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC starlight Theatre
38%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
33%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
29%Best Direction Of A Musical
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Christopher D. Brady
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Cordaro Johnson
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Jason Harrington
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Travis Monroe Neese
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Tammy Heerde
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Clarissa Dahlhauser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
4%
Chris Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
3%
Matt Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Eddie Sugarman
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Tyler McMahon
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Thompson
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Derek Van Barham
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Derek Van Barham
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Taylor Weisz
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Cortney Jo Newby
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Chris Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Tyler McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Connor Gallagher
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Askenaizer
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Adam Thatcher
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
7%
Jason Harrington
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
4%
Winkk
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
4%
Alex Mallory
- THE CAVE
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Tyler McMahon
- STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Greg Kolack
- NOISES OFF!
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Matt Canon
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
3%
BJ Jones
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%
Whitney White
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
dado
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Alicia Hall
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Audrey Francis
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%
Matthew Masino
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Wm Bullion
- CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
2%
Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Christina Casano
- THE F*CK HOUSE
- Strawdog Theatre Company
2%
Marc Bruni
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Dan Hitzemann
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Hannah Baker
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups Theatre
2%
Dado
- VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Dalia Ashurina
- IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Winkk
- UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Jake Heelein
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
4%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
1%XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
1%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
1%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting)
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
7%
Marissa Gil
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Levi Wilkins
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
7%
Joel Zishuk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gabrielle Tifft
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Brighton
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Denise Karczewski
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Levi J. Wilkins
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Abby Beggs
- MACBETH
- Three Of Cups Theatre Company
3%
G. Max Maxin IV
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Dante Orfei
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%
Christine Binder
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
José Santiago
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Maaz Ahmed
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Seojung Jang
- PASSION
- Blank
2%
Joel Zishuk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
2%
Conchita Avitia
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%
Heather Hauskins
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
1%
Conchita Avitia
- EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
11%
Shawn McIntire
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Elliot Bell
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Cassandra Johnson-McGirk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Claire Dixon
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- PASSION
- Blank
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Mark Miller-Cornejo
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Carolyn Brady
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Ryan Jensen
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
3%
Dominic Rincker
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Nick Sula
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Marty Karlin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Ashley Grace Ryan
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Stephen Lopez
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Marty Karlin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Will Akins
- PIPPIN
- Genesius Guild
2%
Sara Cate Langham
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Ryan T Nelson
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
2%
Aaron Zimmerman
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
2%Best Musical HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
4%THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Theatre
2%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
1%Best New Play Or Musical BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
13%ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE
- Marriott Theatre
9%AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
- Story Theatre
8%ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman Theatre
6%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
6%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%ROME SWEET ROME
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass
4%GLÜ
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
4%THINGS WITH FRIENDS
- American Theatre Company
3%UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
3%QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
3%NO SUCH THING
- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
3%THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%LEROY & LUCY
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%DOGS
- Red Theater
3%NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%DRINK THE PAST DRY
- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
1%EVIL PERFECT
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Scott Spector
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%
Sammy Cruz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Brandi Shantel
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Brielle Hope Horwitch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Alex McIntyre
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Abriella Caravette
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Gabriel Levi
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Anna (Loring) Dawson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Abbi Adjei-Perberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- College of Lake County
3%
Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Kate McQuillan
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Aaron Stash
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Austin Hendricks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Aurora Penepacker
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Brandon Willard-Rose
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Gillian O'Donnell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Madison Leeder
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
2%
Myles Mattsey
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Lili Hartge
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Joshua Lindahl
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Abraham Deitz-Green
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
Grace Hall
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
1%
Sonia Goldberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
1%
Erin Blaber
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ryan Hake
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Abby Naden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Mattsen Heller
- JULIUS CAESAR
- STARLIGHT Theater
4%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr.
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
3%
Allison Fradkin
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Sarah Canon
- OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Tyler Anthony Smith
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Bryce Lederer
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Alex George
- ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Chillina Kennedy
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISERY
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Gianah Tomczak
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Perzee
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Melody Rowland
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Isabelle Grima
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Atra Asdou
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Amy Morton
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
James Lewis
- TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
2%
Sean Collier
- CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Claire Yearman
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Michael D. Graham
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
2%
Paige Mayotte
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
1%
Caitlin Wolfe
- DRACULA
- BrightSide Theatre
1%Best Play ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
5%MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
4%SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
3%MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
3%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
3%STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%LEAVING IOWA
- The Theatre Lab
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
2%CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Knuth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Kevin Rolfs
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Kevin Sherrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Brandon Mechler
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Carmen Turner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Russ Hoganson
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
5%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Imani McDaniels
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Andrew Boyce
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf
4%
Tyler McMahon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
4%
Arabella Zurbano
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Walt Spangler
- MR WOLF
- Steppenwolf
3%
Anna Burke
- MR. PARKER
- Open Space Arts
3%
Mike Groark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Grant Sabin
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
KC McGeorge
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
3%
Becky Meissen
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Christian Fleming
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Bob Knuth
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
2%
Gary Dennis
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Gary Dennis
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Bob Silton
- BIG THE MUSICAL
- Big Deal Productions
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
14%
Daniel Melendez
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
8%
Ron Edwards
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
7%
Quinten Harlan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Mike Patrick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gareth Fry
- HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD
- Nederlander Theatre
5%
Cameron Griffiths
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Angela Joy Baldessare
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Goodman Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
4%
Max Thalhammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
3%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Drury Lane Oakbrook
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Paul Watson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Warren Levon
- SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Matthew Chase
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Caleb Ramos
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%
Michael Daly
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Matt Reich
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%
Warren Levon
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Josh Schmidt
- MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
2%
Petter Wahlbäck
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%
Christopher Darbassie
- THE ANTIQUITIES
- Goodman
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Ajene Cooks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Abby DeNault
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Danielle Piccolomini
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Allison Kraft
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Cierra Weaver
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Corey Mills
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
3%
Julianna Klecka
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
James Earl Jones II
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Alex Trax
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Crystal Phillips-Pierce
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Joseph M. Fatigante
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
RJ Cecott
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Miles Kolby Meador
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Angel Noelle
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Julia Tassoni
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
LaShonna Holloway-Johnson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
2%
August Forman
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Cosmo Coniglio
- TWIHARD: AN UNAUTHORIZED TWILIGHT PARODY MUSICAL
- The Apollo Theatre
1%
Emma Jean Eastlund
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
Amy Brockman
- FOLLIES
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Colette Todd
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
1%
Darby Whitmore
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Amelia Chavez
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
6%
Al Katz-Mariani
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
6%
Abby Naden
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
5%
Anne Trodden
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Ann Keen
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
4%
Nicki Rossi
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
3%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Gina Sanfilippo
- DOUBT: A PARABLE
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Sara Thiel
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Tim Feeney
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Tyler Szarabajka
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Khaleel Hawkins
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Bonnie Brewer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
William Dick
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
George Brown
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Will Allan
- ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman
2%
Amy Ticho
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Micheal Kott
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Stevie Dionne
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups
2%
Blake Malley
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Playhouse 38
2%
Grace Trivax
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
James Lewis
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Promethean Theatre Ensemble
2%
Greg Kolack
- DRACULA
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Kayla Connelly
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Dakota Hughes
- QUEEN FOR THE DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MARY POPPINS
- RVC Starlight Theatre
19%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Timber Lake Playhouse
16%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
14%WILLY WONKA
- The Theatre of Western Springs
12%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- The Drama Group
10%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre of Western Springs
9%MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
8%MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD
- Chicago Children's Theatre
6%THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%HEART STRINGS
- Filament Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
12%
Drama Group
5%
Uptown Music Theater
5%
Invictus Theatre
4%
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
4%
Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
4%
Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Prairie Center for the Arts
3%
The Children's Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
Wheaton Drama
3%
Goodman Theatre
2%
Lazy Susan Theatre Co
2%
Stage Coach Players
2%
A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Summer Place Theatre
2%
Kokandy Productions
2%
The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Deerfield Theater
2%
HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Music On Stage
2%
CityLit Theater
2%
Theo Ubique
2%