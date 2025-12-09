Porchlight Music Theatre Unveils Casting For Porchlight In Concert FOLLIES

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Porchlight Music Theatre will present its Porchlight in Concert production of Follies, which will feature Michelle Duffy, Alexander Gemignani, Angela Ingersoll, and Anthony Rapp in principal roles.

The concert staging will bring Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical to the Studebaker Theater for a limited engagement and will be directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber with music direction by Linda Madonia. Reserved-seat tickets are available through Porchlight Music Theatre and the Studebaker Theater box office.

Duffy will appear as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Gemignani as Buddy Plummer, Ingersoll as Sally Plummer, and Rapp as Benjamin Stone. They will be joined by Anastasia Arnold, Dale Benson, John Cardone, John Concepcion, Teagan Earley, Felicia P. Fields, James Harms, Beck Hokanson, Cecilia Iole, Will Koski, John Marshall Jr., Susie McMonagle, Lauren Miller, Mary Robin Roth, Genevieve Thiers, Sybyl Walker, and Honey West. Additional creative team members will be announced.

Follies won seven Tony Awards and follows former members of the fictional Weismann Follies as they gather for a final reunion in their soon-to-be-demolished theater. The musical examines intersecting pasts, unresolved histories, and the personal mythology performers build around their younger selves. The event continues Porchlight’s concert series, which launched with Sunday in the Park with George.

Porchlight will also offer a virtual class, The Creation and History of Follies, led by Christopher Pazdernik as part of its Hobbyist programming. The four-week course will explore the musical’s development, major revivals, and variations used in international productions.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Reserved-seat tickets range from $24–$110 and are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org, by phone through the Studebaker Theater box office at 312-753-3210, or in person at 410 S. Michigan Avenue.

