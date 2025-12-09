Highland Park Players Perform THE LION KING KIDS

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Highland Park Players will present Disney’s The Lion King KIDS, running February 7–15 at the Heller Nature Center (2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park). Performances will be held on February 7 and 15 at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM, and on February 8 and 14 at 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, and 1:00 PM. Audiences of all ages are invited to journey to the Pride Lands for this exciting theatrical experience.

“I am so excited to be bringing the Pride Lands to Highland Park,” says director Jenna Veverka. “This show is all about resilience and standing up for what is right, something I strive to center in everyday life.”

The production is designed for children ages 3–7, while still offering plenty of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

The production stars Vivian Davis (Rafiki), Grace Rich (Simba), Bezawit Yidnekachew (Scar), Léa Juat (Nala), Bianca Esbrook (Mufasa), Evan Fenton (Timone), Scarlett Carpenter (Pumba), Brayden Sear (Zazu), Adeline Rosenthal (Young Simba), Emerson Secco (Young Nala), Roxie Tabachow (Sarabi), Aubrey Rosenthal (Shenzi), Lexi Tabachow (Banzai), and Spencer Abrams (Ed).

The production team includes Jacob Cohen (Producer/PR), Rob Fenton (Producer), Jenna Veverka (Director), Henry Allan (Music Director), Sara Zarkowsky (Choreographer), Arin Mulvaney (Costume, Prop/Set Designer), Carol Lee Wax (Prop Assistant), Richard Neumann (Sound Designer), Ben Kushnir (Sound Designer), Jamie Gross (Crew), Sarah Tilford (Marketing), and Sydney Cowie (Tickets).

“We’re so excited to kick off the 2026 season with the beloved musical The Lion King KIDS for our children’s show,” says Producer Rob Fenton. “Not only will it be exciting and fun, but it will be a show for kids, by kids. The Highland Park Players have been sharing meaningful stories with our community since 1988. As we open the 2026 season with The Lion King KIDS, we look forward to closing it with the multi–Tony Award-winning production, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical in July,” adds Producer Jacob Cohen.

