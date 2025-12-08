Brian Babylon To Present BIRTHDAY IN BABYLON At Collaboraction’s House Of Belonging

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brian Babylon, known nationally for his appearances on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, will present Birthday in Babylon: Comedy. Fashion. Vibes. on Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. at Collaboraction Theater’s new House of Belonging.

BIRTHDAY IN BABYLON

The event will feature stand-up comedy from Babylon alongside a presentation of his BB Spoke fashion line. The evening is designed as a multidisciplinary showcase that includes tailored outerwear, textured designs, and contemporary silhouettes, accompanied by a lounge-theater environment at Collaboraction’s new home in Humboldt Park. Seating will be limited.

Collaboraction Theatre Company’s venue at the Kimball Arts Center includes a 99-seat flexible studio theater, a 50-seat cabaret, and café/bar amenities. The location is accessible by bus, within walking distance of multiple CTA lines, and adjacent to The 606 trailhead.

Babylon is a Chicago-born comedian, radio host, and contributor to NPR and BBC Radio. He has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, hosted The Moth StorySLAM in Chicago, and previously produced The Morning AMP on Vocalo 91.1 FM. His work in comedy has included appearances at festivals and involvement with Comedy Central programming. BB Spoke is his current fashion venture.

Collaboraction is a 29-year-old nonprofit arts organization dedicated to producing performance and community programming centered on equity and justice. Its new House of Belonging will host theater, dance, spoken word, music, film, family events, youth programming, and guest artist engagements. The company will celebrate the venue’s official grand opening in February 2026.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Birthday in Babylon are available at collaboraction.org.

