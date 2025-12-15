Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion
- FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE
- Working In Concert
9%
Jessie Mueller
- SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
- Studebaker
8%
Patti LuPone
- A LIFE IN NOTES
- Chicago Lyric Opera
8%
Christopher Piatt
- THE PAPER MACHETE
- The Green Mill
7%
Tina Burner
- WITCH PERFECT
- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare
7%
Kelli O’Hara
- SOLO
- Steppenwolf
7%
Dani Pike
- TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
- Theo Ubique
6%
Tori Wynn
- NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Lincoln Lodge
5%
Liz Callaway
- TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM
- Studebaker
4%
Kendall Bollam
- MISCAST CABARET
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Stage Coach Players
- THE MISCAST PROJECTION
- Stage Coach Players
4%
Gary John Miller
- ALMOST ROCKY
- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISCAST CABARET
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Kayle Boye
- CALL ME ELIZABETH
- Pride Series Theatre
3%
Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
3%
Gina Knight
- CLOSE TO KAREN
- DesPlaines Theater
3%
Mari Joy
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- CIRCA Pintig
3%
Peter Engel Storms
- A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE
- Schweikher House
3%
Thom Britton
- FREAKSHOW & TELL
- Stars & Garters
2%
Michael Shayan
- AVAAZ
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Nolan Webster
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
2%
Thom Britton
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
1%
The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
1%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
11%
Billy Seger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
7%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Todd D. Bulmash
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%
Kelsey Krigas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Elle Laesch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Maddie Shelton
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
4%
Alexzandra Sarmiento
- 42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%
Jenny Vause
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Derek Van Barham
- AMÉLIE
- Kokandy Productions
4%
Chaz Wolcott
- SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Sarah Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Maddie Shelton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Thomas McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Sara Dolins
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Joe Savino
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
John Marshall Jr.
- HAIRSPRAY
- Beverly Arts Center
2%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Bethany Nelson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Terri Devine
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Alyson Meyers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
5%
Hannah Andruss
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Bethany Nelson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
4%
Mary Grace Martens
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Bee Gable
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%
Gina Barrett
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Mary Nora Wolf
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Vicki Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Cheryl Newman
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Jade Andrews
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Victoria Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Chakira Doherty
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Patty Halajian
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Joelle Beranek
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Beth Laske-Miller
- R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
2%
Terri Devine
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Benjamin Mills
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
2%
Elly Burke
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
1%
Rachel Sypriewski
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
1%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%Best Dance Production SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC starlight Theatre
41%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
31%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
28%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher D. Brady
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Cordaro Johnson
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Jason Harrington
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Travis Monroe Neese
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Clarissa Dahlhauser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
4%
Tammy Heerde
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Chris Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
3%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Derek Van Barham
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Matt Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Thompson
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Eddie Sugarman
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Chris Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Tyler McMahon
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Derek Van Barham
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Christopher Pazdernik
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Theo Ubique
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Cortney Jo Newby
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Taylor Weisz
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Connor Gallagher
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Askenaizer
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
9%
Adam Thatcher
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
6%
Winkk
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
5%
Jason Harrington
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
4%
Alex Mallory
- THE CAVE
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Tyler McMahon
- STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Greg Kolack
- NOISES OFF!
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Matt Canon
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
3%
BJ Jones
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%
Alicia Hall
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Whitney White
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
Audrey Francis
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
dado
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Wm Bullion
- CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
2%
Christina Casano
- THE F*CK HOUSE
- Strawdog Theatre Company
2%
Marc Bruni
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Matthew Masino
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Dan Hitzemann
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Dado
- VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Hannah Baker
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups Theatre
2%
Brian Pastor
- R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
2%
Dalia Ashurina
- IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Jake Heelein
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
1%DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
1%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
10%
G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting)
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
7%
Marissa Gil
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Levi Wilkins
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Joel Zishuk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gabrielle Tifft
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Brighton
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Denise Karczewski
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
G. Max Maxin IV
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Abby Beggs
- MACBETH
- Three Of Cups Theatre Company
3%
Levi J. Wilkins
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Christine Binder
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Dante Orfei
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
José Santiago
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Maaz Ahmed
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Conchita Avitia
- EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
- First Floor Theater
2%
Conchita Avitia
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
2%
Joel Zishuk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%
Seojung Jang
- PASSION
- Blank
1%
Emily Blanquera
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
11%
Shawn McIntire
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Cassandra Johnson-McGirk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Elliot Bell
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Claire Dixon
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Mark Miller-Cornejo
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Aaron Kaplan
- PASSION
- Blank
4%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
3%
Ryan Jensen
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Tammy O'Reilly
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Carolyn Brady
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
3%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
3%
Nick Sula
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Dominic Rincker
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
2%
Ashley Grace Ryan
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Marty Karlin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Stephen Lopez
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Marty Karlin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Will Akins
- PIPPIN
- Genesius Guild
2%
Sara Cate Langham
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
T. J. Anderson and Anna Wegener
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%Best Musical RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
4%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Theatre
2%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%Best New Play Or Musical BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
13%ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE
- Marriott Theatre
9%AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
- Story Theatre
8%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
6%ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman Theatre
6%UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%ROME SWEET ROME
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass
4%GLÜ
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
4%THINGS WITH FRIENDS
- American Theatre Company
3%QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
3%NO SUCH THING
- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
3%LEROY & LUCY
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%DOGS
- Red Theater
3%NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%DRINK THE PAST DRY
- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
1%EVIL PERFECT
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alex McIntyre
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Scott Spector
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%
Brandi Shantel
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Sammy Cruz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Brielle Hope Horwitch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Abriella Caravette
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Anna (Loring) Dawson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Gabriel Levi
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Abbi Adjei-Perberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- College of Lake County
3%
Kate McQuillan
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Aurora Penepacker
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Aaron Stash
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
2%
Austin Hendricks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Brandon Willard-Rose
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Madison Leeder
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Gillian O'Donnell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Abraham Deitz-Green
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
Myles Mattsey
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
1%
Joshua Lindahl
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Amelia Chavez
- SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
1%
Abby Naden
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
1%
Ezra Korn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
1%
Sonia Goldberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr.
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%
Ryan Hake
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Mattsen Heller
- JULIUS CAESAR
- STARLIGHT Theater
5%
Abby Naden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
5%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Allison Fradkin
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Sarah Canon
- OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Tyler Anthony Smith
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Alex George
- ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Chillina Kennedy
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Bryce Lederer
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISERY
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Atra Asdou
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Amy Morton
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
Samantha Perzee
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Gianah Tomczak
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Melody Rowland
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Isabelle Grima
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Michael D. Graham
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
2%
Sean Collier
- CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%
James Lewis
- TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
2%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Claire Yearman
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Ellen Phelps
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre
1%
Paige Mayotte
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
1%Best Play ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
6%STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
3%BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
3%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
2%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%LEAVING IOWA
- The Theatre Lab
2%CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Point 2 Productions
1%TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Mechler
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Bob Knuth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Kevin Rolfs
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Kevin Sherrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Carmen Turner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Russ Hoganson
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
5%
Arabella Zurbano
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Imani McDaniels
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Andrew Boyce
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf
4%
Tyler McMahon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Anna Burke
- MR. PARKER
- Open Space Arts
3%
Walt Spangler
- MR WOLF
- Steppenwolf
3%
Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
KC McGeorge
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
3%
Bob Knuth
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
3%
Mike Groark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Grant Sabin
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Becky Meissen
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Christian Fleming
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Bob Silton
- BIG THE MUSICAL
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Bob Silton
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Metropolis Performing Arts
2%
Gary Dennis
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
15%
Daniel Melendez
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
8%
Ron Edwards
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
6%
Quinten Harlan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Mike Patrick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Cameron Griffiths
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Gareth Fry
- HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD
- Nederlander Theatre
5%
Angela Joy Baldessare
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
4%
Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Goodman Theatre
3%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Max Thalhammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
3%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Drury Lane Oakbrook
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Caleb Ramos
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%
Matt Reich
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%
Matthew Chase
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Warren Levon
- SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Paul Watson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Michael Daly
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Josh Schmidt
- MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
1%
Warren Levon
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
1%
Hannah Kwak
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%
Christopher Darbassie
- THE ANTIQUITIES
- Goodman
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Ajene Cooks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Abby DeNault
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Allison Kraft
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Cierra Weaver
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Danielle Piccolomini
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Corey Mills
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Alex Trax
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Julianna Klecka
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
2%
James Earl Jones II
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Crystal Phillips-Pierce
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Joseph M. Fatigante
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
RJ Cecott
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Miles Kolby Meador
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Amelia Chavez
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
2%
Amy Brockman
- FOLLIES
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Angel Noelle
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
August Forman
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Julia Tassoni
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
2%
Lenijah Smith
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Darby Whitmore
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
LaShonna Holloway-Johnson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
1%
Emma Jean Eastlund
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
Colette Todd
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
1%
Allison Dorsey
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
6%
Al Katz-Mariani
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
5%
Abby Naden
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
5%
Anne Trodden
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Ann Keen
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
4%
Nicki Rossi
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
3%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Sara Thiel
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Gina Sanfilippo
- DOUBT: A PARABLE
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Tim Feeney
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
George Brown
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Tyler Szarabajka
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Will Allan
- ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman
2%
Blake Malley
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Playhouse 38
2%
Khaleel Hawkins
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
William Dick
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
Amy Ticho
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Stevie Dionne
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups
2%
Micheal Kott
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Bradford Stevens
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Dakota Hughes
- QUEEN FOR THE DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Kayla Connelly
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Greg Kolack
- DRACULA
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Melissa Harlow
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MARY POPPINS
- RVC Starlight Theatre
21%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Timber Lake Playhouse
15%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
14%WILLY WONKA
- The Theatre of Western Springs
11%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- The Drama Group
9%MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
8%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre of Western Springs
8%MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD
- Chicago Children's Theatre
7%THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%HEART STRINGS
- Filament Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
13%
Drama Group
5%
Invictus Theatre
5%
Uptown Music Theater
4%
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
4%
Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
3%
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Prairie Center for the Arts
3%
The Children's Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Wheaton Drama
3%
A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Goodman Theatre
2%
Kokandy Productions
2%
Lazy Susan Theatre Co
2%
CityLit Theater
2%
Stage Coach Players
2%
Summer Place Theatre
2%
Deerfield Theater
2%
The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Music On Stage
2%
HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Theo Ubique
2%
Silverstage Theatre Company
1%