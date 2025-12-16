Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre and More to Take Part in Chicago Theatre Week

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, will take place February 5-15, 2026. The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

A Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off Celebration will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave at 5:30pm. The evening will include sneak-peek performances, light bites, and a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public with a reservation at https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/event/2026-chicago-theatre-week-kick-off-party-2/.

The League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago, is introducing exciting enhancements to make participating in CTW more accessible, efficient, and rewarding. All CTW 2026 ticketing will now be hosted exclusively on HotTix.org, with information available on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

A sample of the many productions expected to participate are:

Holiday—Goodman Theatre

The Dance of Death—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue—The Second City

Così fan tutte—Lyric Opera

Renée Fleming in Recital: Voice of Nature—Lyric Opera

Hamnet—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter—Chicago Symphony Orchestra

José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You—Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Joyce DiDonato in Emily – No Prisoner Be—Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Come Back, Little Sheba—American Blues Theater

Black Cypress Bayou—Definition Theatre Company

Birds of North America—A Red Orchid Theatre

A Doll’s House—Remy Bumppo Theatre

PIVOT—Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

On Your Feet!—Drury Lane Theatre

Kohl's Cash: TGIF (That's Good Improv Fridays)—iO

Mary Jane—Northlight Theatre

Miss Julie—Court Theatre

La muerte y la doncella—Aguijón Theater

Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical—The Studebaker Theater

Top Girls—Raven Theatre

The Hobbit—The Young People's Theatre of Chicago

Teatro ZinZanni Chicago

Morning, Noon, and Night—Shattered Globe Theatre

Chicago Theatre Week Bingo, in partnership Chicago Loop Alliance and DCASE, is back and encourages participation in city/Loop festivities during CTW26. Adding a layer of fun to Chicago Theatre Week, participants can start planning their theatre activities with our Bingo card. When participants get a BINGO (five spaces in a row) and submit proof of attendance for the corresponding shows during CTW26 (photos or tickets confirmation), they will be entered to win a pair of free theatre tickets and a restaurant gift card. Up to 5 winners will be randomly selected.

During last year’s Chicago Theatre Week, sixty participating organizations sold tickets to a total of 400 individual performances of 86 different productions, with 31 neighborhoods and suburbs represented. The program also raised the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the more than 7,000 unique visitors to ChicagoPlays.com and a digital reach of more than one million, including shares from partner theatres. Visitors and residents had the opportunity to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout Chicagoland. Chicago Theatre Week celebrates an expansive audience, with more than 50% of attendees visiting their chosen theater for the first time. The program draws visitors from across the country with 8% of patrons coming from beyond 50 miles of the city, including 37 states, plus Canada. Seventy-five percent of ticket-buyers from outside of the Chicago area who were surveyed said they came to Chicago because it was Chicago Theatre Week.

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

