DRAG RACE Star Mrs. Kasha Davis Joins HAIRSPRAY At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works will cast RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and drag performer Mrs. Kasha Davis as Edna Turnblad in its production of HAIRSPRAY, which will run from December 17, 2026 through January 3, 2027. The production will take place in the George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

The production will be directed by Keely Vasquez, choreographed by Reneisha Jenkins, and music directed by Linda Madonia. Mrs. Kasha Davis appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8 and is known for her work as a performer, educator, and advocate.

“When I received the call from Music Theater Works offering me the role of ‘Edna’ in Hairspray, I was overjoyed, it was truly a dream moment, and one I immediately celebrated with Mr. Davis. This is exactly the kind of work I hoped my drag career would make possible, especially following my time on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” said Mrs. Kasha Davis.

She continued, “Mrs. Kasha Davis was created as a tribute to my mother and grandmother, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to honor their legacy by stepping into such an iconic role. To join a cast dedicated to sharing messages of inclusion, acceptance and love, values they instilled in me long ago, is deeply meaningful. I look forward to the creative journey ahead: the rehearsal process, the collaboration, and the friendships and laughter that will undoubtedly unfold with the team at Music Theater Works and the audiences we serve.”

Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc added, “The announcement of the incredible Mrs. Kasha Davis joining our 2026 season in this unforgettable role is a great way to kick off our 46th season and the new year. We look forward to what promises to be a thoughtful, heartfelt and hilarious take on this role that speaks to so many of the values she embodies herself… kindness, joy, acceptance and standing up for what is right.”

HAIRSPRAY follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she rises to prominence on The Corny Collins Show and challenges racial segregation in 1960s Baltimore. The musical features songs including “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

2026 SEASON AND TICKETS

Music Theater Works’ 46th season will open with CATS (March 5–29, 2026), followed by WEST SIDE STORY (August 3–30, 2026), Jimmy Buffett’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (October 8–November 1, 2026), and will conclude with HAIRSPRAY.

Memberships for the 2026 season are now available, with two-, three-, and four-show options offered. Single tickets for all 2026 productions will go on sale Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at noon.

About Mrs. Kasha Davis

Mrs. Kasha Davis is an internationally recognized drag artist, performer, educator, and advocate and a longtime figure in the Upstate New York drag community. She co-founded the production company Drag Me to the Stage and has toured nationally and internationally following appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In addition to her performance work, she is an advocate for addiction recovery and mental health awareness and was named to Out magazine’s Out100 list in 2023. She received the Human Rights Campaign New England Chapter’s Visibility Award in 2024 and currently serves as an adjunct professor at SUNY Brockport, teaching a course on the history and practice of drag.

