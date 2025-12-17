MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY CHIP DAVIS Plays The Nederlander Theatre This Weekend

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago will present MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, December 20, with performances scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Founded and created by Chip Davis, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS marks the 40th anniversary of the annual holiday concert tour, which Davis describes as the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry. The program will feature selections from Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday recordings, performed by an ensemble of 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments, accompanied by multimedia elements.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work,” said Davis. “Now, 40 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded the independent record label American Gramaphone, which later became one of the industry’s largest independent labels. Mannheim Steamroller has received a Grammy Award and has sold more than 41 million albums, including more than 31.5 million Christmas recordings. The group’s holiday albums regularly appear on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis is directed and co-produced by Davis, with tour performances co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $40.00 to $109.00, with a limited number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply to online purchases. Group sales for parties of 10 or more are available by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available through Broadway In Chicago.

