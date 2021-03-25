Artists Announced for THE BLACK MONOLOGUES at the 5th Edition of BLACK BEAUTY FESTIVAL: JOY & MAGIC

Victory Gardens Theater, in partnership with The Black Women's Expo and Black Owned Chicago, will present the 5th Edition of the Black Beauty Festival, April 10-11, 2021. Offered virtually for the first time, Black Beauty Festival: Joy & Magic is a free two-day event that uplifts Black-owned businesses while creating conversations around beauty, health, and wellness.

This year's theme is Joy & Magic, two words that perfectly encompass the celebratory BBF experience. BBF will include online shopping for Black-owned businesses, free performances from The Black Monologues, a jam session with up-and-coming artists, a haircut tutorial, yoga hour, paint & sip afternoon, and raffle giveaways. Each event is free, though pre-registration is required. For more information or to RSVP for an event, visit www.victorygardens.org.

The festival kicks off with a performance by The Black Monologues, created and produced by Tanikia "Nikki" Carpenter and under the direction of Deanna Reed-Foster. Festival writers include Tanikia Carpenter, Reginald Edmund, and Tiffany Oglesby. Performers include Demetra Dee, Maya Hooks, Renee Lockett, Marcus D. Moore, Jermaine Robinson Jr. and Frederick Paul Williams. Desireé Applewhite is the stage manager.

Black Beauty Festival: Joy & Magic Lineup:

Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Black Monologues

2:00-3:00 p.m. CT on Zoom

In partnership with Black Owned Chicago, The Black Monologues returns to Black Beauty Festival for its annual performance. Created and produced by Tanikia "Nikki" Carpenter and under the direction of Jeff Award-winning actress Deanna Reed-Foster, The Black Monologues is a showcase of solo performances that capture the African American experience as it pertains to a specific theme. This year, performances will be a celebration of the Black experience through generations.

Haircut Tutorial

4:30-5:30 p.m. CT on Zoom

Join Headrest Barbershop's Tim Johnson as he teaches you the fundamentals of cutting hair. This is an informational session to learn new techniques and ask questions; no need to bring anything to this workshop other than yourself!

Jam Session

7:00-8:00 p.m. CT on Zoom

Need a reason to get on your feet? Be sure to tune into this virtual mini-concert, featuring performances by up-and-coming musicians!

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Yoga Hour

1:00-2:00 p.m. CT on Zoom

Relax and unwind in this 45-minute yoga session led by Wellness Specialist Daryl Satcher. All skill levels are welcome to attend. If you don't have a yoga mat, you can use a large towel or a carpeted floor. For the best experience, bring water and a small towel for sweat.

Paint & Sip

3:00-4:00 p.m. CT on Zoom

Sip on our special BBF cocktails, sponsored by Love Cork Screw, as you create a masterpiece from the comfort of your home with Alexie Young and Art West Chicago! No experience necessary. FREE art supply kits available for all registrants (25 people maximum).

Vendor Chat

5:00-6:00 p.m. CT on Zoom

Come get to know the business-savvy entrepreneurs featured in this year's Black Beauty Festival! This event will be facilitated by Alex Jones, owner of Fad2Fresh vintage clothing and memorabilia.

Some of the 2021 Black Beauty Festival vendors include Dressed 2 The Tee Apparel & Accessories; Dr. Herbal's Organic & Vegan Hair Care; Dzigns by Deb; Fad2Fresh; Gill Family Jewels; Luv That Scrub; Model Esteem; North Lawndale Employment Network - Sweet Beginnings, LLC; philosofher: The Life of•The Love of•Her; Suuri Design; and TBE Cosmetics.