Petty Kings to Bring the Hits of Tom Petty to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts is inviting audiences to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of America’s most beloved rock icons with PETTY KINGS – A Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7 PM.

With their authentic sound and electrifying stage presence, The Petty Kings capture the spirit and energy of Tom Petty’s unforgettable live shows. From the driving beats of “American Girl” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream” to the anthemic sing-alongs of “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down”, audiences will be transported through Petty’s remarkable career and timeless catalog of hits.

“Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers gave us some of the greatest rock songs ever recorded,” says Soundtracks of a Generation. “The Petty Kings honor that music with a show that feels like seeing Petty live—powerful, heartfelt, and unforgettable.”

Founded in 2018, Soundtracks of a Generation has become known for presenting high-quality, large-scale tribute concerts that celebrate the music that defined eras and moved generations. Their productions feature top-tier musicianship, attention to detail, and the passion to keep classic rock alive for audiences old and new.



Tickets start at $43* RaueNOW Members tickets start at $27.30* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

