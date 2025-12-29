Sci-Fi Reimagining Of The Tempest PROSPERA is Coming to Otherworld Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, the boundaries between magic and machinery dissolve as Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier destination for Science Fiction and Fantasy performance, presents the world premiere of PROSPERA. Running from January 9th through February 8th, this epic retelling of William Shakespeare's The Tempest transports the classic tale of betrayal and redemption to the desolate, ion-charged moon of Halcyra-3.

Written and directed by Tiffany Keane Schaefer, PROSPERA reimagines the legendary sorceress as a brilliant, exiled scientist. Schaefer, the visionary Artistic Director and Founder of Otherworld Theatre, is widely known for her genre-defying work, including the smash hit original musical Twihard! A Twilight Musical Parody, for which she wrote the book, lyrics, and directed. With PROSPERA, she brings her signature cinematic staging to a story where staff-wielding tech replaces ancient spells.

Leading the cast is Stacey Lind in the title role of Prospera. Lind, a multi-hyphenate artist with a degree in drama, has performed internationally across the US, Japan, and the UK. A staple of the Chicago arts scene, she is not only an actor and director but also a 2025 Jeff Award nominee for her directing work on The Language Archive.

Full cast includes Stacey Lind, Izzi King, Blake Hood, Jacob Watson, P-Jay Adams, Hayden Lane-Davis, Janice Rumshlag, Hilary Sanzel, and Sydney Ginter. The production team are apprised of Tiffany Keane Schaefer, Hayley Wilkinson, Sam Campos, and Mike McShane

About the Play

Twenty years after being sabotaged and cast adrift by her own brother, Prospera has mastered the volatile energy of a distant moon. When a starship carrying her enemies-the royal court of Neapolis-enters her orbit, she conjures a massive Ion Storm to bring them crashing down. What follows is a high-stakes game of survival, AI integration, and the choice between digital vengeance and human mercy.

