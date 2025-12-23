Denny Svehla's A NEIL DIAMOND STORY is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts will present a performance of "A Neil Diamond Story" by Denny Svehla. The show will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Raue Center in Crystal Lake.

Denny Svehla has been traveling the country for over 47 years performing, and for the past 24 years, he has been performing songs and telling stories of the inspiration behind the music of Neil Diamond. "A Neil Diamond Story" includes an incredible list of hits, as well as selections from Neil's vast library of compositions.

The show promises to be an intimate, engaging, and dynamic experience full of music and stories. It is a must-see for fans of Neil Diamond, an education for the uninitiated, and a tribute show made with true respect for the music - and the audience.

