FULLY COMMITTED Comes to the Den Theatre in March

Fully Committed, the one actor tour de force comedy by Becky Mode, will play The Den Theatre in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, March 13 through 28, 2026. Fully Committed will feature Mike Newquist, playing nearly forty different roles, in a production directed and produced by Derek Bertelsen.

Fully Committed is a fast-paced, hilarious one-person comedy that takes audiences behind the scenes of New York's hottest restaurant. One actor brings to life nearly 40 characters - from desperate celebrities and ruthless socialites to frazzled staff and at the center of it all, one very overworked reservationist. It's a razor-sharp satire of status, ambition, and customer service madness.

Fully Committed is based on characters Becky Mode developed with actor Mark Setlock from their experiences working in New York's restaurant scene. The play was developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 1998 and received its world premiere in September 1999 at the Vineyard Theatre, NYC. The production then moved to the Cherry Lane Theatre where it enjoyed a long Off-Broadway run. In 2016, Fully Committed made its Broadway debut starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson. This Chicago-made production at the Den is the first time this play has been seen in the Windy City for more than 25 years.

The production team for Fully Committed includes Shane Hogan (Stage Manager), Bethany Hart (Dialect and Vocal Coach), and Jeremiah Barr (Technical Director).

