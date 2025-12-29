GREEN CORRIDORS to Open at Trap Door Theatre in January

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trap Door Theatre will begin its mainstage work of their 32nd season with a production of Ukrainian Playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's Green Corridors, directed by Kay Martinovich. Green Corridors will play January 15 – February 21, 2026 at Trap Door Theatre.

Using elements of absurdity and dark humor, Green Corridors is a poetic, harrowing journey through a world fractured by war. Ukrainian playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's deeply human storytelling, brought to life by Kay Martinovich, invites us to bear witness to displacement, resistance, and the echoing pain of conflict and offers a poignant and urgent reflection on displacement, survival, and identity.

The cast features Marzena Bukowska (Cat Lover), Dan Cobbler (Austrian Citizen), Jen Connor (European Woman), Nicole Garneau (Actress), Emma Mansfield (Manicurist), Manuela Rentea (Housewife), Gus Thomas (Customs Officer), and James Wheeler (Canadian Citizen).

