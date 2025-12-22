Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; RVC Starlight Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion - FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE - Working In Concert 9%

SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

8%

Jessie Mueller -- Studebaker

A LIFE IN NOTES

8%

Patti LuPone -- Chicago Lyric Opera

THE PAPER MACHETE

8%

Christopher Piatt -- The Green Mill

WITCH PERFECT

7%

Tina Burner -- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare

SOLO

7%

Kelli O’Hara -- Steppenwolf

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY

6%

Dani Pike -- Theo Ubique

NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD

5%

Tori Wynn -- Lincoln Lodge

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM

4%

Liz Callaway -- Studebaker

ALMOST ROCKY

4%

Gary John Miller -- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Kendall Bollam -- The Theatre of Western Springs

THE MISCAST PROJECTION

4%

Stage Coach Players -- Stage Coach Players

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Tammy O'Reilly -- Theatre of Western Springs

CALL ME ELIZABETH

3%

Kayle Boye -- Pride Series Theatre

THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS

3%

Irene Michaels -- Epiphany Center for the Arts

CLOSE TO KAREN

3%

Gina Knight -- DesPlaines Theater

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Mari Joy -- CIRCA Pintig

A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE

3%

Peter Engel Storms -- Schweikher House

FREAKSHOW & TELL

2%

Thom Britton -- Stars & Garters

AVAAZ

2%

Michael Shayan -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MAGIC VS SCIENCE

2%

Nolan Webster -- Stars & Garters

MAGIC VS SCIENCE

2%

Thom Britton -- Stars & Garters

THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS

1%

The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels -- Epiphany Center for the Arts

DREAMGIRLS

11%

Ariel Spires -- The Drama Group

12 ANGRY JURORS

8%

Grey Sindaco -- Beverly Theatre Guild

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

7%

Billy Seger -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Tor Campbell -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

RENT

5%

Todd D. Bulmash -- Highland Park Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Kelsey Krigas -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Elle Laesch -- RVC Starlight Theatre

42 BALLOONS

4%

Alexzandra Sarmiento -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

4%

Brenda Didier -- Theo Ubique

GREASE

4%

Jenny Vause -- RVC Starlight Theatre

SHREK

4%

Maddie Shelton -- Spotlight Arts Collective

AMÉLIE

4%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER

3%

Chaz Wolcott -- Timber Lake Playhouse

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Sarah Canon -- Deerfield Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Maddie Shelton -- Summer Place Theatre

XANADU

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Thomas McMahon -- Theater for Charity

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT

2%

Sara Dolins -- Youz Guyz Entertainment

CHICAGO

2%

Ashley Becher -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Joe Savino -- The Theatre of Western Springs

WAITRESS

2%

Jennifer Hemphill -- Timber Lake Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

HAIRSPRAY

2%

John Marshall Jr. -- Beverly Arts Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jocelyn Adamski -- Music On Stage

NOISES OFF!

2%

RJ Cecott -- Theatre of Western Springs

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Ben Kress -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Bethany Nelson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

5%

Terri Devine -- The Drama Group

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Alyson Meyers -- Summer Place Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

5%

Hannah Andruss -- Invictus Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Bethany Nelson -- Starlight Theater

WAITRESS

4%

Bee Gable -- Timber Lake Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Mary Grace Martens -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

SHREK

4%

Gina Barrett -- Spotlight Arts Collective

RENT

3%

Mary Nora Wolf -- Highland Park Players

RAGTIME

3%

Vicki Benson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

FROZEN

3%

Chakira Doherty -- Timber Lake Playhouse

RAGTIME

3%

Victoria Benson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Cheryl Newman -- BrightSide Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Jade Andrews -- Deerfield Theater

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Patty Halajian -- Theo Ubique

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions, NFP

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MISERY

2%

Joelle Beranek -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL

2%

Beth Laske-Miller -- CityLit Theater

MATILDA

2%

Terri Devine -- The Drama Group

BIG TIME TOPPERS

2%

Benjamin Mills -- Theatre L'Acadie

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Elly Burke -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

XANADU

1%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

AMELIE

1%

Rachel Sypriewski -- Kokandy

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

42%

- RVC starlight Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

30%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

CHICAGO

28%

- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

RAGTIME

8%

Christopher D. Brady -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Tor Campbell -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Cordaro Johnson -- The Drama Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Jason Harrington -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

RENT

5%

Travis Monroe Neese -- Highland Park Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Clarissa Dahlhauser -- RVC Starlight

SHREK

3%

Tammy Heerde -- Spotlight Arts Collective

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Chris Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

AMELIE

3%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

CHICAGO

3%

Ashley Becher -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Matt Canon -- Deerfield Theater

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

GREASE

2%

Jennifer Thompson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Eddie Sugarman -- The Theatre of Western Springs

XANADU

2%

Chris Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier -- Theo Ubique

MATILDA

2%

Tyler McMahon -- The Drama Group

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Christopher Pazdernik -- Theo Ubique

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jocelyn Adamski -- Music On Stage

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Cortney Jo Newby -- Stage Coach Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Taylor Weisz -- Summer Place Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Jennifer Hemphill -- Timber Lake Playhouse

TITANIC

2%

Connor Gallagher -- Marriott Theatre

12 ANGRY JURORS

10%

Grey Sindaco -- Beverly Theatre Guild

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

Charles Askenaizer -- Invictus Theatre

MISERY

6%

Adam Thatcher -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

STILETTOS AND SUITS

5%

Winkk -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Jason Harrington -- BrightSide Theatre

THE CAVE

3%

Alex Mallory -- A Red Orchid Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIS

3%

Tyler McMahon -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

NOISES OFF!

3%

Greg Kolack -- The Theatre of Western Springs

THE MATCHMAKER

3%

Matt Canon -- Big Deal Productions

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

3%

BJ Jones -- Northlight Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

2%

Alicia Hall -- College of Lake County

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Whitney White -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

YOU WILL GET SICK

2%

Audrey Francis -- Steppenwolf Theatre

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

dado -- A Red Orchid Theatre

CHICAGO COP MACBETH

2%

Wm Bullion -- The Conspirators

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Matthew Masino -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

BILLIE JEAN

2%

Marc Bruni -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

THE F*CK HOUSE

2%

Christina Casano -- Strawdog Theatre Company

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy -- Stage Coach Players

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Dan Hitzemann -- Wheaton Drama

MACBETH

2%

Hannah Baker -- Three of Cups Theatre

VEAL

2%

Dado -- A Red Orchid Theatre

BIG TIME TOPPERS

2%

Brandii Champagne -- Theatre L'Acadie

QUEEN FOR A DAY

1%

Stephanie Shaw -- He’ll In A Handbag

NO EXIT

1%

Jake Heelein -- Silverstage Theatre Company

12 ANGRY JURORS

7%

- Beverly Theatre Guild

RAGTIME

6%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

- Invictus Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

RENT

5%

- Highland Park Players

SHREK

5%

- Spotlight Arts Collective

DREAMGIRLS

4%

- The Drama Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

GREASE

3%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Starlight Theater

NOISES OFF!

2%

- Theatre of Western Springs

RENT

2%

- Surging Films & Theatrics

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

- Deerfield Theater

AMELIE

2%

- Kokandy Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Music On Stage

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Theo Ubique

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

2%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

1%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

- BrightSide Theatre

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

1%

- Wheaton Drama

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- HOTT Productions, NFP

MATILDA

1%

- The Drama Group

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN

1%

- Broadway Playhouse

XANADU

1%

- HOTT Productions NFP

RAGTIME

10%

Bryan Rivera -- RVC Starlight Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting) -- Invictus Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Marissa Gil -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Levi Wilkins -- The Drama Group

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Joel Zishuk -- Uptown Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Gabrielle Tifft -- RVC Starlight Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Brighton -- Theater for Charity

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

4%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

INTO THE WOODS

3%

G. Max Maxin IV -- Kokandy Productions

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Denise Karczewski -- Theo Ubique

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

MACBETH

3%

Abby Beggs -- Three Of Cups Theatre Company

RENT

3%

Will Knox & Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

3%

Christine Binder -- Lookingglass Theatre

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

3%

Levi J. Wilkins -- A Red Orchid Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Kurt Ottinger -- BrightSide Theatre

MISERY

3%

Dante Orfei -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Will Knox & Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

José Santiago -- Timber Lake Playhouse

WAITRESS

2%

Maaz Ahmed -- Timber Lake Playhouse

EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING

2%

Conchita Avitia -- First Floor Theater

ONE PARTY CONSENT

2%

Conchita Avitia -- First Floor Theater

PASSION

2%

Seojung Jang -- Blank

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT

1%

Joel Zishuk -- Youz Guyz Entertainment

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

1%

Emily Blanquera -- Bramble Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Aaron Kaplan -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Shawn McIntire -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

Cassandra Johnson-McGirk -- RVC Starlight Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Elliot Bell -- The Drama Group

RENT

5%

Claire Dixon -- Highland Park Players

PASSION

4%

Aaron Kaplan -- Blank

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Mark Miller-Cornejo -- RVC Starlight Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Andrew Luzwick -- HOTT Productions

GREASE

3%

Ryan Jensen -- RVC Starlight Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Bonnie Brewer -- Genesius Guild

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Tammy O'Reilly -- The Theatre of Western Springs

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Carolyn Brady -- Theo Ubique

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Aaron Zimmerman -- point2pointproductions

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Nick Sula -- Kokandy Productions

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg -- HOTT Productions, NFP

RED AND THE WOLF

3%

Aaron Zimmerman -- Songbird Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Dominic Rincker -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Ashley Grace Ryan -- Timber Lake Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Marty Karlin -- Music On Stage

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Marty Karlin -- Deerfield Theater

XANADU

2%

Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg -- HOTT Productions, NFP

MATILDA

2%

Stephen Lopez -- The Drama Group

PIPPIN

2%

Will Akins -- Genesius Guild

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Sara Cate Langham -- Wheaton Drama

AMELIE

2%

T. J. Anderson and Anna Wegener -- Kokandy

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

DREAMGIRLS

7%

- The Drama Group

RENT

7%

- Highland Park Players

RAGTIME

6%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

SHREK

4%

- Spotlight Arts Collective

42 BALLOONS

4%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- Wheaton Drama

AMELIE

3%

- Kokandy Productions

GREASE

3%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

- Deerfield Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- RVC Starlight

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Theo Ubique

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Kokandy Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Summer Place Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

MATILDA

2%

- The Drama Group

TITANIC

2%

- Marriott Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

RENT

2%

- Surging Films & Theatrics

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Music On Stage

SWEENEY TODD

1%

- Genesius Guild

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Stage Coach Players

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- HOTT Productions NFP

BILLIE JEAN

13%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE

9%

- Marriott Theatre

42 BALLOONS

8%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

8%

- Story Theatre

UNDERCOVER

6%

- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

ASHLAND AVENUE

5%

- Goodman Theatre

VEAL

5%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

ROME SWEET ROME

5%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

5%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

IRAQ, BUT FUNNY

4%

- Lookingglass

RED AND THE WOLF

4%

- Songbird Theatre

GLÜ

4%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

THINGS WITH FRIENDS

3%

- American Theatre Company

QUEEN FOR A DAY

3%

- Hell In A Handbag

LEROY & LUCY

3%

- Steppenwolf Theatre

NO SUCH THING

3%

- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

DOGS

3%

- Red Theater

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

3%

- Northlight Theatre

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

2%

- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

2%

- Bramble Theatre Company

R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL

1%

- CityLit Theater

BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION

1%

- Theatre L'Acadie

DRINK THE PAST DRY

1%

- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.

EVIL PERFECT

1%

- Bramble Theatre Company

ONE PARTY CONSENT

1%

- First Floor Theater

RAGTIME

6%

Alex McIntyre -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Scott Spector -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

DREAMGIRLS

5%

Brandi Shantel -- The Drama Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Sammy Cruz -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Brielle Hope Horwitch -- Deerfield Theater

SHREK

3%

Abriella Caravette -- Spotlight Arts Collective

RENT

3%

Gabriel Levi -- Highland Park Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Anna (Loring) Dawson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

RENT

3%

Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor -- Highland Park Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Abbi Adjei-Perberg -- College of Lake County

AMELIE

2%

Aurora Penepacker -- Kokandy Productions

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Kate McQuillan -- Theo Ubique

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Aaron Stash -- Deerfield Theater

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Andrew Luzwick -- HOTT Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Austin Hendricks -- Summer Place Theatre

MATILDA

2%

Brandon Willard-Rose -- The Drama Group

GREASE

2%

Madison Leeder -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Abraham Deitz-Green -- Uptown Music Theater

RED AND THE WOLF

2%

Abby Naden -- Songbird Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Gillian O'Donnell -- Summer Place Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Amelia Chavez -- Genesius Guild

SHREK

1%

Myles Mattsey -- Spotlight Arts Collective

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Joshua Lindahl -- RVC Starlight Theatre

FIDDLER ON THEROOF

1%

Brian Rabinowitz -- Music On Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Ezra Korn -- RVC Starlight

STILETTOS AND SUITS

6%

Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

Ryan Hake -- Invictus Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Abby Naden -- BrightSide Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

5%

Mattsen Heller -- STARLIGHT Theater

NOISES OFF!

3%

RJ Cecott -- Theatre of Western Springs

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

3%

Allison Fradkin -- College of Lake County

OUR TOWN

2%

Sarah Canon -- Deerfield Theater

QUEEN FOR A DAY

2%

Tyler Anthony Smith -- Hell In A Handbag

BILLIE JEAN

2%

Chillina Kennedy -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Bryce Lederer -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS

2%

Alex George -- CityLit Theater

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

2%

Atra Asdou -- Lookingglass Theatre

MISERY

2%

Tammy O'Reilly -- The Theatre of Western Springs

YOU WILL GET SICK

2%

Amy Morton -- Steppenwolf Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Michael D. Graham -- Invictus Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Samantha Perzee -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

NO EXIT

2%

Gianah Tomczak -- Silverstage Theatre Company

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Melody Rowland -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Isabelle Grima -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

Esteban Andres Cruz -- A Red Orchid Theatre

TITUS ANDRONICUS

1%

James Lewis -- Redtwist Theatre

CLUE

1%

Sean Collier -- The Rhode Center for the Arts

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

1%

Claire Yearman -- Wheaton Drama

MISERY

1%

Ellen Phelps -- Citadel Theatre

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

1%

Cindy Gold -- Northlight Theatre

12 ANGRY JURORS

10%

- Beverly Theatre Guild

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

- Invictus Theatre

STILETTOS AND SUITS

5%

- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

- BrightSide Theatre

MISERY

4%

- Citadel Theatre Company

NOISES OFF!

4%

- Theatre of Western Springs

OUR TOWN

3%

- Deerfield Theater

BILLIE JEAN

3%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

- Lazy Susan Theatre Co

SEVEN GUITARS

3%

- CityLit Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

MISERY

3%

- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

NO EXIT

3%

- Silverstage Theatre Company

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MR. WOLF

2%

- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

VEAL

2%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

- Wheaton Drama

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

2%

- Lookingglass Theatre

LEAVING IOWA

2%

- The Theatre Lab

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

- Stage Coach Players

CLUE

1%

- The Rhode Center for the Arts

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

1%

- CityLit Theater

ALMOST, MAINE

1%

- Point 2 Productions

TITUS ANDRONICUS

1%

- Redtwist Theatre

RAGTIME

8%

Brandon Mechler -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Bob Knuth -- Uptown Music Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

Kevin Rolfs -- Invictus Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Kevin Sherrell -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Carmen Turner -- RVC Starlight Theatre

DREAM GIRLS

5%

Russ Hoganson -- Drama Group

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Arabella Zurbano -- BrightSide Theatre

NOISES OFF!

4%

Imani McDaniels -- Theatre of Western Springs

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Deerfield Theater

YOU WILL GET SICK

3%

Andrew Boyce -- Steppenwolf

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Tyler McMahon -- Genesius Guild

MR WOLF

3%

Walt Spangler -- Steppenwolf

MR. PARKER

3%

Anna Burke -- Open Space Arts

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN

3%

KC McGeorge -- Broadway Playhouse

MISERY

3%

Bob Knuth -- Citadel Theatre Company

CHICAGO

2%

Becky Meissen -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Mike Groark -- Stage Coach Players

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

Grant Sabin -- A Red Orchid Theatre

BIG THE MUSICAL

2%

Bob Silton -- Big Deal Productions

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

2%

Bob Silton -- Metropolis Performing Arts

FROZEN

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

MISERY

2%

Gary Dennis -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

15%

Aaron Hill -- RVC Starlight Theatre

RENT

8%

Daniel Melendez -- Highland Park Players

DREAM GIRLS

6%

Ron Edwards -- Drama Group

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Mike Patrick -- Uptown Music Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Quinten Harlan -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD

5%

Gareth Fry -- Nederlander Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

5%

Cameron Griffiths -- Timber Lake Playhouse

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

4%

Angela Joy Baldessare -- A Red Orchid Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos -- Goodman Theatre

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

3%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Max Thalhammer -- Music On Stage

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

3%

Christie Chiles Twillie -- Lookingglass Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Lindsay Jones -- Drury Lane Oakbrook

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Kurt Ottinger -- BrightSide Theatre

AMELIE

2%

Matt Reich -- Kokandy

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

2%

Caleb Ramos -- Bramble Theatre Company

SEVEN GUITARS

2%

Warren Levon -- CityLit Theater

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Matthew Chase -- Theo Ubique

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Paul Watson -- Stage Coach Players

TITANIC

2%

Michael Daly -- Marriott Theatre

MR. WOLF

1%

Josh Schmidt -- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

1%

Warren Levon -- CityLit Theater

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

1%

Hannah Kwak -- Citadel Theatre Company

MISERY

1%

Petter Wahlbäck -- Citadel Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Addison Cuthbertson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Ajene Cooks -- Uptown Music Theater

RENT

4%

Abby DeNault -- Surging Films & Theatrics

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Allison Kraft -- Stage Coach Players

GREASE

3%

Cierra Weaver -- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Danielle Piccolomini -- Deerfield Theater

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Corey Mills -- Uptown Music Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

James Earl Jones II -- Marriott Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Alex Trax -- Theater for Charity

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Julianna Klecka -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

MATILDA

2%

Crystal Phillips-Pierce -- The Drama Group

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Joseph M. Fatigante -- Summer Place Theatre

SHREK

2%

RJ Cecott -- Spotlight Arts Collective

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Amelia Chavez -- Genesius Guild

FOLLIES

2%

Amy Brockman -- Wheaton Drama

SHREK

2%

Miles Kolby Meador -- Spotlight Arts Collective

MATILDA

2%

Angel Noelle -- The Drama Group

INTO THE WOODS

2%

August Forman -- Kokandy Productions

RAGTIME

2%

Darby Whitmore -- RVC Starlight Theatre

RAGTIME

2%

Lenijah Smith -- RVC Starlight Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

2%

Allison Dorsey -- Timber Lake Playhouse

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Colette Todd -- Theo Ubique

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Julia Tassoni -- RVC Starlight

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Emma Jean Eastlund -- Uptown Music Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

LaShonna Holloway-Johnson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

Miguel Long -- Invictus

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Abby Naden -- Music On Stage

ANGELS IN AMERICA

5%

Anne Trodden -- Invictus Theatre

THE MATCHMAKER

5%

Al Katz-Mariani -- Big Deal Productions

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

4%

Ann Keen -- Wheaton Drama

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Nicki Rossi -- Invictus

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

3%

Esteban Andres Cruz -- A Red Orchid Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Bonnie Brewer -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Sara Thiel -- BrightSide Theatre

STILETTOS AND SUITS

2%

George Brown -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

DOUBT: A PARABLE

2%

Gina Sanfilippo -- Theatre of Western Springs

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Blake Malley -- Playhouse 38

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Tyler Szarabajka -- BrightSide Theatre

NOISES OFF!

2%

Tim Feeney -- Theatre of Western Springs

ASHLAND AVENUE

2%

Will Allan -- Goodman

STILETTOS AND SUITS

2%

Khaleel Hawkins -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

2%

William Dick -- Northlight Theatre

THE MATCHMAKER

2%

Amy Ticho -- Big Deal Productions

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

Bradford Stevens -- CityLit Theater

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Micheal Kott -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

QUEEN FOR THE DAY

2%

Dakota Hughes -- Hell In A Handbag

MACBETH

2%

Stevie Dionne -- Three of Cups

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Kayla Connelly -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

DRACULA

2%

Greg Kolack -- BrightSide Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Grace Trivax -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

MARY POPPINS

21%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!

15%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

14%

- College of Lake County

WILLY WONKA

11%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

9%

- BrightSide Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

9%

- The Drama Group

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

8%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD

7%

- Chicago Children's Theatre

THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM

4%

- Citadel Theatre Company

HEART STRINGS

2%

- Filament Theatre

13%

RVC Starlight Theatre

5%

Invictus Theatre

5%

Drama Group

4%

Uptown Music Theater

4%

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

3%

Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

3%

Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)

3%

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

3%

Timber Lake Playhouse

3%

Prairie Center for the Arts

3%

Goodman Theatre

3%

The Children's Theatre of Western Springs

2%

A Red Orchid Theatre

2%

Kokandy Productions

2%

Wheaton Drama

2%

Lazy Susan Theatre Co

2%

CityLit Theater

2%

Stage Coach Players

2%

Music On Stage

2%

Summer Place Theatre

2%

The Theatre of Western Springs

2%

Deerfield Theater

2%

HOTT Productions NFP

2%

Theo Ubique

2%

Citadel Theatre Company

