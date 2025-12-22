Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; RVC Starlight Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion
- FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE
- Working In Concert
9%
Jessie Mueller
- SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
- Studebaker
8%
Patti LuPone
- A LIFE IN NOTES
- Chicago Lyric Opera
8%
Christopher Piatt
- THE PAPER MACHETE
- The Green Mill
8%
Tina Burner
- WITCH PERFECT
- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare
7%
Kelli O’Hara
- SOLO
- Steppenwolf
7%
Dani Pike
- TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
- Theo Ubique
6%
Tori Wynn
- NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Lincoln Lodge
5%
Liz Callaway
- TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM
- Studebaker
4%
Gary John Miller
- ALMOST ROCKY
- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City
4%
Kendall Bollam
- MISCAST CABARET
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Stage Coach Players
- THE MISCAST PROJECTION
- Stage Coach Players
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISCAST CABARET
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Kayle Boye
- CALL ME ELIZABETH
- Pride Series Theatre
3%
Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
3%
Gina Knight
- CLOSE TO KAREN
- DesPlaines Theater
3%
Mari Joy
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- CIRCA Pintig
3%
Peter Engel Storms
- A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE
- Schweikher House
3%
Thom Britton
- FREAKSHOW & TELL
- Stars & Garters
2%
Michael Shayan
- AVAAZ
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Nolan Webster
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
2%
Thom Britton
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
2%
The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
1%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
11%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
8%
Billy Seger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
7%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Todd D. Bulmash
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Kelsey Krigas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Elle Laesch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Alexzandra Sarmiento
- 42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%
Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
4%
Jenny Vause
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Maddie Shelton
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Derek Van Barham
- AMÉLIE
- Kokandy Productions
4%
Chaz Wolcott
- SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Sarah Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Maddie Shelton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Thomas McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Sara Dolins
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
2%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Joe Savino
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
John Marshall Jr.
- HAIRSPRAY
- Beverly Arts Center
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Bethany Nelson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Terri Devine
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Alyson Meyers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
5%
Hannah Andruss
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Bethany Nelson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
4%
Bee Gable
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%
Mary Grace Martens
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Gina Barrett
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Mary Nora Wolf
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Vicki Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Chakira Doherty
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Victoria Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Cheryl Newman
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Jade Andrews
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Patty Halajian
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Joelle Beranek
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Beth Laske-Miller
- R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
2%
Terri Devine
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Benjamin Mills
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
2%
Elly Burke
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
1%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%
Rachel Sypriewski
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
1%Best Dance Production SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC starlight Theatre
42%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
30%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
28%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher D. Brady
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Cordaro Johnson
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Jason Harrington
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Travis Monroe Neese
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Clarissa Dahlhauser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
4%
Tammy Heerde
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Chris Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
3%
Derek Van Barham
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Matt Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Thompson
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Eddie Sugarman
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Chris Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Derek Van Barham
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Tyler McMahon
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Christopher Pazdernik
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Theo Ubique
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Cortney Jo Newby
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Taylor Weisz
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Connor Gallagher
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
10%
Charles Askenaizer
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Adam Thatcher
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
6%
Winkk
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
5%
Jason Harrington
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Alex Mallory
- THE CAVE
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Tyler McMahon
- STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Greg Kolack
- NOISES OFF!
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Matt Canon
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
3%
BJ Jones
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%
Alicia Hall
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
2%
Whitney White
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Audrey Francis
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
dado
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Wm Bullion
- CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
2%
Matthew Masino
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Marc Bruni
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Christina Casano
- THE F*CK HOUSE
- Strawdog Theatre Company
2%
Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Dan Hitzemann
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Hannah Baker
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups Theatre
2%
Dado
- VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Brandii Champagne
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
2%
Stephanie Shaw
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- He’ll In A Handbag
1%
Jake Heelein
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
7%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
5%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
2%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
1%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
1%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
1%DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
1%XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
10%
G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting)
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Marissa Gil
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Levi Wilkins
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Joel Zishuk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gabrielle Tifft
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Brighton
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
G. Max Maxin IV
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Denise Karczewski
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Abby Beggs
- MACBETH
- Three Of Cups Theatre Company
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Christine Binder
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Levi J. Wilkins
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Dante Orfei
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
José Santiago
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Maaz Ahmed
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Conchita Avitia
- EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
- First Floor Theater
2%
Conchita Avitia
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
2%
Seojung Jang
- PASSION
- Blank
2%
Joel Zishuk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%
Emily Blanquera
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
11%
Shawn McIntire
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Cassandra Johnson-McGirk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Elliot Bell
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Claire Dixon
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- PASSION
- Blank
4%
Mark Miller-Cornejo
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
3%
Ryan Jensen
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Tammy O'Reilly
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Carolyn Brady
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
3%
Nick Sula
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
3%
Dominic Rincker
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Ashley Grace Ryan
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Marty Karlin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Marty Karlin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Stephen Lopez
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Will Akins
- PIPPIN
- Genesius Guild
2%
Sara Cate Langham
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
T. J. Anderson and Anna Wegener
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%Best Musical HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
7%RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
3%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Theatre
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%Best New Play Or Musical BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
13%ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE
- Marriott Theatre
9%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
8%AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
- Story Theatre
8%UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman Theatre
5%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%ROME SWEET ROME
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass
4%RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
4%GLÜ
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%THINGS WITH FRIENDS
- American Theatre Company
3%QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
3%LEROY & LUCY
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%NO SUCH THING
- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
3%DOGS
- Red Theater
3%THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%DRINK THE PAST DRY
- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
1%EVIL PERFECT
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alex McIntyre
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Scott Spector
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%
Brandi Shantel
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Sammy Cruz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Brielle Hope Horwitch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Abriella Caravette
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Gabriel Levi
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Anna (Loring) Dawson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Abbi Adjei-Perberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- College of Lake County
2%
Aurora Penepacker
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Kate McQuillan
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Aaron Stash
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
2%
Austin Hendricks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Brandon Willard-Rose
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Madison Leeder
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Abraham Deitz-Green
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Abby Naden
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
2%
Gillian O'Donnell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Amelia Chavez
- SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
1%
Myles Mattsey
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
1%
Joshua Lindahl
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Brian Rabinowitz
- FIDDLER ON THEROOF
- Music On Stage
1%
Ezra Korn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
1%Best Performer In A Play
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr.
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%
Ryan Hake
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Abby Naden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
5%
Mattsen Heller
- JULIUS CAESAR
- STARLIGHT Theater
5%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Allison Fradkin
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Sarah Canon
- OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Tyler Anthony Smith
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Chillina Kennedy
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Bryce Lederer
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Alex George
- ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Atra Asdou
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISERY
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Amy Morton
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
Michael D. Graham
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
2%
Samantha Perzee
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Gianah Tomczak
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Melody Rowland
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Isabelle Grima
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
James Lewis
- TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
1%
Sean Collier
- CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
1%
Claire Yearman
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Ellen Phelps
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre
1%
Cindy Gold
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
1%Best Play 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
10%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
3%BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
3%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
2%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%LEAVING IOWA
- The Theatre Lab
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
1%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
1%ALMOST, MAINE
- Point 2 Productions
1%TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Mechler
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Bob Knuth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Kevin Rolfs
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Kevin Sherrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Carmen Turner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Russ Hoganson
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
5%
Arabella Zurbano
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Imani McDaniels
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Andrew Boyce
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf
3%
Tyler McMahon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Walt Spangler
- MR WOLF
- Steppenwolf
3%
Anna Burke
- MR. PARKER
- Open Space Arts
3%
Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
KC McGeorge
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
3%
Bob Knuth
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
3%
Becky Meissen
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Mike Groark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Grant Sabin
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Bob Silton
- BIG THE MUSICAL
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Bob Silton
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Metropolis Performing Arts
2%
Christian Fleming
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Gary Dennis
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
15%
Daniel Melendez
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
8%
Ron Edwards
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
6%
Mike Patrick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Quinten Harlan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Gareth Fry
- HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD
- Nederlander Theatre
5%
Cameron Griffiths
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Angela Joy Baldessare
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
4%
Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Goodman Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Max Thalhammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Drury Lane Oakbrook
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Matt Reich
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%
Caleb Ramos
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%
Warren Levon
- SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Matthew Chase
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Paul Watson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Michael Daly
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Josh Schmidt
- MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
1%
Warren Levon
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
1%
Hannah Kwak
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%
Petter Wahlbäck
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Ajene Cooks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Abby DeNault
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Allison Kraft
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Cierra Weaver
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Danielle Piccolomini
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Corey Mills
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
James Earl Jones II
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Alex Trax
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Julianna Klecka
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
2%
Crystal Phillips-Pierce
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Joseph M. Fatigante
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
RJ Cecott
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Amelia Chavez
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
2%
Amy Brockman
- FOLLIES
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Miles Kolby Meador
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Angel Noelle
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
August Forman
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Darby Whitmore
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Lenijah Smith
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Allison Dorsey
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Colette Todd
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Julia Tassoni
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
2%
Emma Jean Eastlund
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
LaShonna Holloway-Johnson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
6%
Abby Naden
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
6%
Anne Trodden
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Al Katz-Mariani
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
5%
Ann Keen
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
4%
Nicki Rossi
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
3%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Sara Thiel
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
George Brown
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Gina Sanfilippo
- DOUBT: A PARABLE
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Blake Malley
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Playhouse 38
2%
Tyler Szarabajka
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Tim Feeney
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Will Allan
- ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman
2%
Khaleel Hawkins
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
William Dick
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
Amy Ticho
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Bradford Stevens
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Micheal Kott
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Dakota Hughes
- QUEEN FOR THE DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Stevie Dionne
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups
2%
Kayla Connelly
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Greg Kolack
- DRACULA
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Grace Trivax
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MARY POPPINS
- RVC Starlight Theatre
21%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Timber Lake Playhouse
15%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
14%WILLY WONKA
- The Theatre of Western Springs
11%MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
9%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- The Drama Group
9%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre of Western Springs
8%MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD
- Chicago Children's Theatre
7%THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%HEART STRINGS
- Filament Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
13%
Invictus Theatre
5%
Drama Group
5%
Uptown Music Theater
4%
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
4%
Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
3%
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Prairie Center for the Arts
3%
Goodman Theatre
3%
The Children's Theatre of Western Springs
3%
A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Kokandy Productions
2%
Wheaton Drama
2%
Lazy Susan Theatre Co
2%
CityLit Theater
2%
Stage Coach Players
2%
Music On Stage
2%
Summer Place Theatre
2%
The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Deerfield Theater
2%
HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Theo Ubique
2%
Citadel Theatre Company
2%