AMADEUS & More Lead Chicago's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for November 2025.

Amadeus

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - November 06, 2025 through January 04, 2026

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents a new production of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus, directed by Robert Falls. The cast features Ian Barford as Antonio Salieri and David Darrow as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, alongside a talented ensemble including Robert Breuler, Francis Guinan, and Karen Rodriguez. Set in Vienna, the play explores a fierce rivalry between the two composers, revealing themes of ambition and jealousy in the world of music. Amadeus runs from November 6, 2025, to January 4, 2026, at Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

Drury Lane Theatre - November 28, 2025 through December 27, 2026

Set in Victorian-era London, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirited ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to persuade him to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, A Christmas Carol is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages. Continue your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for this truly memorable holiday classic.

For tickets: click here.

A Beautiful Noise

Cadillac Palace Theatre - November 19, 2025 through November 30, 2025

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new musical featuring all his hit songs, including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times). Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

For tickets: click here.

Sister Act

Drury Lane Theatre - November 12, 2025 through January 11, 2026

Based on the hit 1992 film, this divine, feel-good comedy will have you rejoicing with the whole family this holiday season. Get ready to rejoice as Sister Act arrives in town! Based on the hugely popular movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is a mile-a-minute musical comedy that's all about the universal power of friendship! The story follows Deloris Van Cartier, a Reno lounge singer whose life is put in danger when she witnesses a mob hit. Put into witness protection, she ends up at a rundown convent and assumes the disguise of a nun. But will her fellow nuns ever accept her larger than life personality and will the mob finally catch up with her?

For tickets: click here.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Paramount Theatre - November 12, 2025 through January 11, 2026

Pageantry and spectacle come to life in this iconic holiday production. WWII is over, former GIs Bob and Phil have become a highly popular song and dance team who meet an equally talented up and coming sisters act. The men travel to a quaint ski resort in Vermont to watch sisters Betty and Judy perform. But once there, they realize the mountain resort is owned by their former General, who is about to lose it all. Plans begin to help save the beloved General and his business, which culminates in a show filled with epic dance numbers, spectacular costumes and a finale rendition of “White Christmas” that will make you a believer. This family favorite brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.

For tickets: click here.

