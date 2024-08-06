56th Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2023-2024 Equity Jeff Awards feature 193 nominees across 34 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 36 producing entities. During the most recent season, which ran from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, Jeff Awards members attended 99 Equity productions. From these, 82 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and therefore eligible for award nominations.



The 56th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place September 30, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. The ceremony will be directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, hosted by Lillian Castillo and Kelvin Roston, Jr. and announced by Janet Ulrich Brooks, with musical direction by Carolyn Brady. More details on the program will be announced soon.



Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 20 nominations from nine productions, two of which were co-productions with other companies, followed by Mercury Theater Chicago (18), Marriott Theatre (17) and a tie between Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Drury Lane Productions (14). “Turret” at A Red Orchid Theatre and “Young Frankenstein” at Mercury Theater Chicago tied for the largest number of nominations for a single production (9). Among New Work, five world premiere plays and two new musicals are in award consideration.



2024 EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES



Production - Play (Large)

"Birthday Candles" - Northlight Theatre

"Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre

"The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

"Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre

"Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre

"Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Production - Play (Midsize)

“Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

"Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions

"Silent Sky" - Citadel Theatre

"Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

"A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Production – Musical (Large)

"Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre

"Guys and Dolls" - Drury Lane Productions

"The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre

"Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

"Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre



Production – Musical (Midsize)

"Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago

"Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago

"She Loves Me" - Citadel Theatre

"Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago



Production - Revue

"Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

"A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater

"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater



Ensemble – Play

“English" - Goodman Theatre and the Guthrie Theatre

"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre

"The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre

"POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive"

- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company



Ensemble – Musical or Revue

"Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

"Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

"Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

"A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater

"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater



New Work

Levi Holloway - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Samuel D. Hunter - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Nambi E. Kelley - "Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution" - Court Theatre

Brett Neveu - "Revolution" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Mary Zimmerman - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre



Director - Play (Large)

Susan V. Booth - "The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre

Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Lili-Anne Brown - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre

Joe Mantello - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Tyrone Phillips - "Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Phylicia Rashad - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company



Director – Play (Midsize)

Mikael Burke - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Louis Contey - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Levi Holloway - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Chuck Smith - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater

Paul Oakley Stovall - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions

Beth Wolf - "Silent Sky" - Citadel Theatre



Director - Musical (Large)

Jim Corti - "Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre

Jessica Fisch - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre

Katie Spelman - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

Michael Weber - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Mary Zimmerman - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre



Director - Musical (Midsize)

Matthew Silar - "She Loves Me" - Citadel Theatre

L. Walter Stearns - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago



Director - Revue

Daryl D. Brooks - "The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater

E. Faye Butler - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

Deidre Goodwin - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Scott Aiello (Eddie) - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Jason Alexander (Sammy Campo) - "Judgment Day" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

Bryan Burke (Gunner) - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Kate Fry (Ernestine Ashworth) - "Birthday Candles" - Northlight Theatre

Jon Michael Hill (Nazareth "Naz" Jasper) - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Anthony Irons (Stokely Carmichael) - "Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution" - Court Theatre

Travis A. Knight (Rabbit) - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Laurie Metcalf (Sarah) - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Jon Hudson Odom (Madison Hemings) - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater

Michael Shannon (Green) - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Rebecca Spence (Eleanor of Aquitaine) - "The Lion in Winter" - Court Theatre

Bethany Thomas (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) - "Marie and Rosetta" - Northlight Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Kaitlyn Davis (Carole King) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre

Lissa deGuzman (Ella) - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions

Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

KJ Hippensteel (Harold Hill) - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

Mark David Kaplan (Tevye) - "Fiddler on the Roof" - Drury Lane Productions

Donna Louden (Diana) - "Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre

Sophie Madorsky (Dina) - "The Band's Visit" - Writers Theatre and TheatreSquared

Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli) - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago

David Moreland (Drew) - "Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Meghan Murphy (Reno Sweeney) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre



Solo Performance

Hershey Felder (Monsieur Chopin) - "Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin" - Writers Theatre

David Kwong (Performer) - "The Enigmatist" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Performer in a Revue

Leila Gorstein (Performer) - "Oh, The Places You'll Glow" - The Second City e.t.c.

Thee Ricky Harris (Head Chef Ricky) - "A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater

James T. Lane (Performer) - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

Leah Morrow (Performer) - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Performer) - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions



Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Breon Arzell (Guy) - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Daniel Breaker (Father Michael) - "Judgment Day" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

E. Faye Butler (Grace Dubose Dunbar) - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre

Alexandra Chopson (Beth) - "In Quietness" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Mitchell J. Fain (Henry Lehman) - "The Lehman Trilogy” - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Mildred Marie Langford (Actor 1) - "Notes from the Field" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Eileen Niccolai (Beatrice) - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker) - "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre

Shariba Rivers (Actor 2) - "Notes from the Field" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Oakley Stovall (Malvolio) - "Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Natalie West (Georgia) - "Revolution” - A Red Orchid Theatre



Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito) - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago

McKinley Carter (Marie) - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions

Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth Benning) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Jackson Evans (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Mayor Shinn) - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Steve McDonagh (Moonface Martin) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Andrew Mueller (Gerry Goffin) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre

Ron E. Rains (Dad) - "Billy Elliot" - Paramount Theatre

Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blücher) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Ryan Stajmiger (Igor) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Erica Stephan (Cynthia Weil) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre



Scenic Design (Large)

Linda Buchanan - "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre

Angela Weber Miller - "A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols - "The Hot Wing King" - Writers Theatre

Todd Rosenthal - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre

Todd Rosenthal - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Arnel Sancianco - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre



Scenic Design (Midsize)

Bob Knuth - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Caitlin McLeod - "Lavender Men" - About Face Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Grant Sabin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Jessica Kuehnau Wardell - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble



Costume Design (Large)

Raquel Adorno - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

Gregg Barnes - "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" - iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Theresa Ham - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions

Ana Kuzmanic - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre

Ryan Park - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" - Paramount Theatre



Costume Design (Midsize)

Sarah Albrecht - "¡Bernarda!" - Teatro Vista

Aly Greaves Amidei - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Rachel Boylan - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Gregory Graham - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Bob Kuhn - "Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago



Sound Design (Large)

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Richard III" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jeffrey Levin - "Eurydice" - Writers Theatre

Jeffrey Levin - "Selling Kabul" - Northlight Theatre

André Pluess - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

André Pluess - "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" - Court Theatre



Sound Design (Midsize)

Forrest Gregor - "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice" - The Gift Theatre

Christopher Kriz - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

André Pluess - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions

Rick Sims - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater



Lighting Design (Large)

Brandon Stirling Baker - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Reza Behjat - "Sanctuary City" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Lee Fiskness - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

Jason Lynch - "Lucha Teotl" - Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art

Cat Wilson - "A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre



Lighting Design (Midsize)

Conchita Avitia - "The Brightest Thing in the World" - About Face Theatre

Mike Durst - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Gabrielle Strong - "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice" - The Gift Theatre

Levi Wilkins - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions



Choreography

William Carlos Angulo - "In the Heights" - Marriott Theatre

Christopher Chase Carter - "The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater

Dan Knechtges - "Guys and Dolls" - Drury Lane Productions

Tammy Mader - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Peck- “Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Katie Spelman - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre



Original Music in a Play

Satya Chavez - "¡Bernarda!" - Teatro Vista

Samuel Davis - "The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre

Christopher Kriz - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Jon Trenchard - "Richard III" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Music Direction

Amanda Dehnert - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre

Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Nathan Koci - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

William Foster McDaniel - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions

Ryan T. Nelson - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre

Nick Sula - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre



Projection Design

Anthony Churchill - "Black Sunday" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Deziel - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" - Paramount Theatre

Mike Tutaj - "Fiddler on the Roof" - Drury Lane Productions

Mike Tutaj - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions



Artistic Specialization

Timo Andres - Music Arrangements and Orchestrations - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Miguel A. Armstrong - Wig Design - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre

Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" - iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Luis “Aski” Palomino – Wrestling Coordination – “Lucha Teotl” – Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art

Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" - iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Keith Ryan - Wig Design - "A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater



Short Run - Production

"How I Learned What I Learned" - Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre

"It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago" - American Blues Theater

"Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company



Short Run - Performer

Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey) - "It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago" - American Blues Theater

Anthony Irons (Performer) - "Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company

Harry Lennix (August Wilson) - "How I Learned What I Learned" - Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre

Alexis J. Roston (Performer) - "Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company





MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

By Theater Company

Goodman Theatre 20 (3 in association w/ other companies) Mercury Theater Chicago 18 Marriott Theatre 17 Chicago Shakespeare Theater 14 (8 in association w/ other companies) Drury Lane Productions 14 A Red Orchid Theatre 12 Steppenwolf Theatre Company 12 Paramount Theatre 9 Black Ensemble Theater 8 TimeLine Theatre Company 8 (5 w/ Broadway in Chicago) Porchlight Music Theatre 7 American Blues Theater 5 Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 5 Congo Square Theatre Company 5 (2 w/ Goodman Theatre) Frame of Reference Productions 5 Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 5 Citadel Theatre 4 Court Theatre 4 Northlight Theatre 4 Shattered Globe Theatre 4 Writers Theatre 4 (1 w/ TheatreSquared) About Face Theatre 2 The Gift Theatre 2 iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals 2 Teatro Vista 2 BY PRODUCTION “Turret” 9 “Young Frankenstein” 9 “Meredith Willson's The Music Man” 8 “Ain't Misbehavin'” 7 “Anything Goes” 7 “Illinoise” 6 “Jersey Boys” 6 “The Matchbox Magic Flute” 6 “Purpose” 6 “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” 5 “Blues for an Alabama Sky” 5 “Gods and Monsters” 5 “The Lehman Trilogy” 5 “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years” 5 “Little Bear Ridge Road” 4 “A Taste of Soul” 4 “The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s” 4 “A View from the Bridge” 4 “A Streetcar Named Desire” 3 “Beehive: The 60's Musical” 3 “Joe Turner's Come and Gone” 3 “Next to Normal” 3 “The Outgoing Tide” 3 “The Penelopiad” 3 “The Reclamation of Madison Hemings” 3 “Rock of Ages” 3 “Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella” 3 “Twelfth Night” 3 “¡Bernarda!” 2 “Birthday Candles” 2 “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 2 “Fiddler on the Roof” 2 “Guys and Dolls” 2 “Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas” 2 “Judgment Day” 2 “Lucha Teotl” 2 “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” 2 “Notes from the Field” 2 “Revolution” 2 “Richard III” 2 “The Rise and Fall of Little Voice” 2 “She Loves Me” 2 “Silent Sky” 2 “Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution” 2

By Individual

Jeffrey Levin 3 André Pluess 3 E. Faye Butler 2 Anthony Churchill 2 Levi Holloway 2 Anthony Irons 2 Christopher Kriz 2 Lauren M. Nichols 2 Justin Peck 2 (1 w/ Sufjan Stevens and Jackie Sibblies Drury) Todd Rosenthal 2 Katie Spelman 2 L. Walter Stearns 2 (1 w/ Brenda Didier) Paul Oakley Stovall 2 Mike Tutaj 2 Mary Zimmerman 2

