56th Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

The 2023-2024 Equity Jeff Awards feature 193 nominees across 34 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 36 producing entities. During the most recent season, which ran from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, Jeff Awards members attended 99 Equity productions. From these, 82 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and therefore eligible for award nominations.
The 56th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place September 30, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. The ceremony will be directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, hosted by Lillian Castillo and Kelvin Roston, Jr. and announced by Janet Ulrich Brooks, with musical direction by Carolyn Brady. More details on the program will be announced soon.
Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 20 nominations from nine productions, two of which were co-productions with other companies, followed by Mercury Theater Chicago (18), Marriott Theatre (17) and a tie between Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Drury Lane Productions (14). “Turret” at A Red Orchid Theatre and “Young Frankenstein” at Mercury Theater Chicago tied for the largest number of nominations for a single production (9). Among New Work, five world premiere plays and two new musicals are in award consideration.
2024 EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES
"Birthday Candles" - Northlight Theatre
"Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre
"The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
"Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre
"Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre
"Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
“Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
"Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions
"Silent Sky" - Citadel Theatre
"Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
"A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre
"Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre
"Guys and Dolls" - Drury Lane Productions
"The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
"Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
"Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre
"Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
"Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago
"She Loves Me" - Citadel Theatre
"Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
"Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
"A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater
"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater
“English" - Goodman Theatre and the Guthrie Theatre
"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre
"The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre
"POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive"
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
"Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
"Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
"A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater
"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater
Levi Holloway - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Samuel D. Hunter - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Nambi E. Kelley - "Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution" - Court Theatre
Brett Neveu - "Revolution" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Mary Zimmerman - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
Susan V. Booth - "The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre
Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
Lili-Anne Brown - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre
Joe Mantello - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Tyrone Phillips - "Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Phylicia Rashad - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mikael Burke - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Louis Contey - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Levi Holloway - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Chuck Smith - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater
Paul Oakley Stovall - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions
Beth Wolf - "Silent Sky" - Citadel Theatre
Jim Corti - "Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre
Jessica Fisch - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Katie Spelman - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Michael Weber - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Mary Zimmerman - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
Matthew Silar - "She Loves Me" - Citadel Theatre
L. Walter Stearns - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Daryl D. Brooks - "The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater
E. Faye Butler - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
Deidre Goodwin - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Scott Aiello (Eddie) - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Jason Alexander (Sammy Campo) - "Judgment Day" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
Bryan Burke (Gunner) - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Kate Fry (Ernestine Ashworth) - "Birthday Candles" - Northlight Theatre
Jon Michael Hill (Nazareth "Naz" Jasper) - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Anthony Irons (Stokely Carmichael) - "Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution" - Court Theatre
Travis A. Knight (Rabbit) - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Laurie Metcalf (Sarah) - "Little Bear Ridge Road" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jon Hudson Odom (Madison Hemings) - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater
Michael Shannon (Green) - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Rebecca Spence (Eleanor of Aquitaine) - "The Lion in Winter" - Court Theatre
Bethany Thomas (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) - "Marie and Rosetta" - Northlight Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role – Musical
Kaitlyn Davis (Carole King) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Lissa deGuzman (Ella) - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions
Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
KJ Hippensteel (Harold Hill) - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Mark David Kaplan (Tevye) - "Fiddler on the Roof" - Drury Lane Productions
Donna Louden (Diana) - "Next to Normal" - Paramount Theatre
Sophie Madorsky (Dina) - "The Band's Visit" - Writers Theatre and TheatreSquared
Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli) - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
David Moreland (Drew) - "Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Meghan Murphy (Reno Sweeney) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Hershey Felder (Monsieur Chopin) - "Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin" - Writers Theatre
David Kwong (Performer) - "The Enigmatist" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Leila Gorstein (Performer) - "Oh, The Places You'll Glow" - The Second City e.t.c.
Thee Ricky Harris (Head Chef Ricky) - "A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater
James T. Lane (Performer) - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
Leah Morrow (Performer) - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Performer) - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
Breon Arzell (Guy) - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Daniel Breaker (Father Michael) - "Judgment Day" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
E. Faye Butler (Grace Dubose Dunbar) - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre
Alexandra Chopson (Beth) - "In Quietness" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Mitchell J. Fain (Henry Lehman) - "The Lehman Trilogy” - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
Mildred Marie Langford (Actor 1) - "Notes from the Field" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Eileen Niccolai (Beatrice) - "A View from the Bridge" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker) - "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre
Shariba Rivers (Actor 2) - "Notes from the Field" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Paul Oakley Stovall (Malvolio) - "Twelfth Night" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Natalie West (Georgia) - "Revolution” - A Red Orchid Theatre
Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito) - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
McKinley Carter (Marie) - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions
Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth Benning) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Jackson Evans (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Alex Goodrich (Mayor Shinn) - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Steve McDonagh (Moonface Martin) - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Andrew Mueller (Gerry Goffin) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Ron E. Rains (Dad) - "Billy Elliot" - Paramount Theatre
Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blücher) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Ryan Stajmiger (Igor) - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Erica Stephan (Cynthia Weil) - "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Linda Buchanan - "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" - Goodman Theatre
Angela Weber Miller - "A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre
Lauren M. Nichols - "The Hot Wing King" - Writers Theatre
Todd Rosenthal - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
Todd Rosenthal - "Purpose" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Arnel Sancianco - "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" - Goodman Theatre
Bob Knuth - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Caitlin McLeod - "Lavender Men" - About Face Theatre
Lauren M. Nichols - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Grant Sabin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Jessica Kuehnau Wardell - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Raquel Adorno - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Gregg Barnes - "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" - iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
Theresa Ham - "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Drury Lane Productions
Ana Kuzmanic - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
Ryan Park - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" - Paramount Theatre
Sarah Albrecht - "¡Bernarda!" - Teatro Vista
Aly Greaves Amidei - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Rachel Boylan - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Gregory Graham - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Bob Kuhn - "Rock of Ages" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Richard III" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Jeffrey Levin - "Eurydice" - Writers Theatre
Jeffrey Levin - "Selling Kabul" - Northlight Theatre
André Pluess - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
André Pluess - "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" - Court Theatre
Forrest Gregor - "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice" - The Gift Theatre
Christopher Kriz - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Jeffrey Levin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
André Pluess - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions
Rick Sims - "The Reclamation of Madison Hemings" - American Blues Theater
Brandon Stirling Baker - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Reza Behjat - "Sanctuary City" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Lee Fiskness - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
Jason Lynch - "Lucha Teotl" - Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art
Cat Wilson - "A Streetcar Named Desire" - Paramount Theatre
Conchita Avitia - "The Brightest Thing in the World" - About Face Theatre
Mike Durst - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Young Frankenstein" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Gabrielle Strong - "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice" - The Gift Theatre
Levi Wilkins - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions
William Carlos Angulo - "In the Heights" - Marriott Theatre
Christopher Chase Carter - "The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s" - Black Ensemble Theater
Dan Knechtges - "Guys and Dolls" - Drury Lane Productions
Tammy Mader - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Justin Peck- “Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Katie Spelman - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Satya Chavez - "¡Bernarda!" - Teatro Vista
Samuel Davis - "The Penelopiad" - Goodman Theatre
Christopher Kriz - "The Outgoing Tide" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Jeffrey Levin - "Turret" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Jon Trenchard - "Richard III" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Amanda Dehnert - "The Matchbox Magic Flute" - Goodman Theatre
Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia - "Jersey Boys" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Nathan Koci - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
William Foster McDaniel - "Ain't Misbehavin'" - Drury Lane Productions
Ryan T. Nelson - "Meredith Willson's The Music Man" - Marriott Theatre
Nick Sula - "Anything Goes" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Anthony Churchill - "Black Sunday" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Anthony Churchill - "The Lehman Trilogy" - Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
Paul Deziel - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" - Paramount Theatre
Mike Tutaj - "Fiddler on the Roof" - Drury Lane Productions
Mike Tutaj - "Gods and Monsters" - Frame of Reference Productions
Timo Andres - Music Arrangements and Orchestrations - "Illinoise" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Miguel A. Armstrong - Wig Design - "Beehive: The 60's Musical" - Marriott Theatre
Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" - iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
Luis “Aski” Palomino – Wrestling Coordination – “Lucha Teotl” – Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art
Keith Ryan - Wig Design - "A Taste of Soul" - Black Ensemble Theater
"How I Learned What I Learned" - Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre
"It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago" - American Blues Theater
"Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company
Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey) - "It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago" - American Blues Theater
Anthony Irons (Performer) - "Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company
Harry Lennix (August Wilson) - "How I Learned What I Learned" - Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre
Alexis J. Roston (Performer) - "Welcome to Matteson!" - Congo Square Theatre Company
By Theater Company
Goodman Theatre 20 (3 in association w/ other companies) Mercury Theater Chicago 18 Marriott Theatre 17 Chicago Shakespeare Theater 14 (8 in association w/ other companies) Drury Lane Productions 14 A Red Orchid Theatre 12 Steppenwolf Theatre Company 12 Paramount Theatre 9 Black Ensemble Theater 8 TimeLine Theatre Company 8 (5 w/ Broadway in Chicago) Porchlight Music Theatre 7 American Blues Theater 5 Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 5 Congo Square Theatre Company 5 (2 w/ Goodman Theatre) Frame of Reference Productions 5 Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 5 Citadel Theatre 4 Court Theatre 4 Northlight Theatre 4 Shattered Globe Theatre 4 Writers Theatre 4 (1 w/ TheatreSquared) About Face Theatre 2 The Gift Theatre 2 iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals 2 Teatro Vista 2 BY PRODUCTION “Turret” 9 “Young Frankenstein” 9 “Meredith Willson's The Music Man” 8 “Ain't Misbehavin'” 7 “Anything Goes” 7 “Illinoise” 6 “Jersey Boys” 6 “The Matchbox Magic Flute” 6 “Purpose” 6 “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” 5 “Blues for an Alabama Sky” 5 “Gods and Monsters” 5 “The Lehman Trilogy” 5 “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years” 5 “Little Bear Ridge Road” 4 “A Taste of Soul” 4 “The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s” 4 “A View from the Bridge” 4 “A Streetcar Named Desire” 3 “Beehive: The 60's Musical” 3 “Joe Turner's Come and Gone” 3 “Next to Normal” 3 “The Outgoing Tide” 3 “The Penelopiad” 3 “The Reclamation of Madison Hemings” 3 “Rock of Ages” 3 “Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella” 3 “Twelfth Night” 3 “¡Bernarda!” 2 “Birthday Candles” 2 “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 2 “Fiddler on the Roof” 2 “Guys and Dolls” 2 “Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas” 2 “Judgment Day” 2 “Lucha Teotl” 2 “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” 2 “Notes from the Field” 2 “Revolution” 2 “Richard III” 2 “The Rise and Fall of Little Voice” 2 “She Loves Me” 2 “Silent Sky” 2 “Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution” 2
By Individual
Jeffrey Levin 3 André Pluess 3 E. Faye Butler 2 Anthony Churchill 2 Levi Holloway 2 Anthony Irons 2 Christopher Kriz 2 Lauren M. Nichols 2 Justin Peck 2 (1 w/ Sufjan Stevens and Jackie Sibblies Drury) Todd Rosenthal 2 Katie Spelman 2 L. Walter Stearns 2 (1 w/ Brenda Didier) Paul Oakley Stovall 2 Mike Tutaj 2 Mary Zimmerman 2
