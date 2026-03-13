Chicago Summer Music Camp to Return in July in Clarendon Hills

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Chicago Summer Music Camp - held from July 13-17, 2026, in Hinsdale, IL. At AMI's summer music camp, students of all ages, instruments, and experience levels discover something surprising: music camp is actually one of the most engaging, social, and confidence-building summer experiences available. Don't miss out on the Early Tuition $550 - ENDS 3/15/2026 - REGISTER

Being the ultimate screen-free summer adventure, it's the perfect way to try music without a long-term commitment. One of the biggest highlights? Getting hands-on experience with strings, winds, brass and percussion instruments.

Camp Curriculum:

Beginner Camp (9am-1pm / ages 5-12yrs old): making & experiencing several instruments; reading & writing music; composing songs; aural training; and more...

Little Mozart & Young Artist Camps (9am-3pm / ages 5-18yrs old): music theory & history, composition, improv class, chamber music, and more...

Key Details:

July 13-17, 2026

EARLY TUITION - $550 - ENDS 3/15 (regular tuition $600) - REGISTER

Ages - 5-18yrs

All Instruments

Camps: Beginner to Advanced - 9-3pm

Faculty: American Music Institute - Award Winning Faculty

Aftercare Available: daily until 5:30pm

Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus, 20 miles west of downtown Chicago - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL



Chicago Summer Music Camp is part of the American Music Institute (AMI), celebrating its 20 year anniversary in 2026. Marking 20 years of music excellence, community and creativity, it invites students, families, educators, and music lovers to set inspiring musical goals for 2026. Chicago Summer Music Camp supports AMI mission to provide high-quality, accessible music education and performance opportunities throughout Chicago and beyond.

For more info on the Chicago Summer Music Camp, and how to register, call 630-850-8505 or www.summermusiccampchicago.com.