Bluebird Improv Brings Matt Walsh, Marc Evan Jackson and Second City Alumni to Studebaker Theater

Bluebird Improv will bring a lineup of television and film comedians to Chicago’s Studebaker Theater for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The show, presented at the historic venue inside the Fine Arts Building, will feature two-time Emmy Award nominee Matt Walsh (Veep, Vladimir), Marc Evan Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, The Baby-Sitters Club), and Second City alumni Brad Morris (Curb Your Enthusiasm, A.P. Bio, The Good Place) and Joe Canale (The Mindy Project).

Bluebird Improv was formed by comedians who share a background in improvisational theatre and television comedy. Produced by former longtime Second City producer Beth Kligerman, the troupe performs fully improvised shows built around audience suggestions, creating a different performance each night.

Walsh, a Chicago native, is widely known for his role as Mike McLintock on HBO’s Veep, which earned him two Emmy Award nominations. His recent work includes Apple TV+’s Manhunt, the CBS series Ghosts, and upcoming films including Novocaine and The Good Half. Walsh is also a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Jackson is known for portraying Kevin on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shawn on The Good Place, and attorney Trevor Nelsson on Parks & Recreation. In addition to his television work, he co-founded the Detroit Creativity Project, a nonprofit that teaches improvisation to middle and high school students in Detroit.

Morris, a veteran of four Second City Mainstage revues, has worked extensively in television as a writer, producer, and actor. His credits include producing Cougar Town, Dice, and Bajillion Dollar Properties, and appearing in series such as Modern Family, The Office, and Key & Peele.

Canale has spent more than three decades performing improvisational comedy around the world, including work with Boom Chicago in Amsterdam and The Second City in Chicago.

Each Bluebird Improv performance begins with a conversation with audience members that serves as the starting point for the show’s unscripted scenes and characters.

Tickets for the May 16 performance at the Studebaker Theater, located at 410 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago, are now on sale starting at $40. For more information and tickets, visit the Fine Arts Building website.