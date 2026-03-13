Larkspur Productions to Stage THE POSTHUMOUS TRIAL OF GIULIA TOFANA

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Larkspur Productions will present the world premiere of The Posthumous Trial of Giulia Tofana. Directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, The Posthumous Trial of Giulia Tofana will play March 20th- April 5th at The Den Theatre.

Murderer. Witch. Savior. Executed in 1659 for the murder of 600 men. That's how history remembers Giulia Tofana, the infamous creator of the Aqua Tofana poison. This is her story straight from Purgatory. This one person show is performed by Sydney Genco.

The production team includes Matthew York (Scenic Designer), Kate Kamphausen (Costume Designer), Garrett Bell (Lighting Designer), DJ Douglass (Sound Designer), Tina Haglund-Spitza (Props Designer), Tom Daniel (Scenic Carpenter), Henry Bender (Master Electrician) and Drew Donnelly (Technical Director).