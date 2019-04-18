WE WILL ROCK YOU Tour Heads to Ovens Auditorium

Ovens Auditorium will host "We Will Rock You", a rock musical inspired by Queen presented by Live Nation on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Bojangles' Coliseum Box Office located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $39.50 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change.



With the Oscar®-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. "We Will Rock You" follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock 'n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n' roll.



While "We Will Rock You" is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyber age. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect "We Will Rock You" to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.



Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production. The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Ben Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."



For more information, visit queenonline.com/wwry





