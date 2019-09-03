Tickets On Sale Now To Central Piedmont Theatre's Upcoming Season

Central Piedmont Community College Theatre announces individual tickets are now on sale for its upcoming season. The troupe is bringing an incredible lineup of quality shows at prices the entire family can enjoy. Tickets are available for $19 and $22, with tickets for children under the age of 15 available for $10. Tickets for all Central Piedmont students are free at the box office. In addition, parking is free for all shows.



Join us during this extraordinary production season by attending one - or more - of the following 2019 fall performances:

Shakespeare in Love

September 27 - October 6, Dale F. Halton Theater

How did Shakespeare become the Shakespeare we know today? In this exciting play by Lee Hall, adapted from the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, we get to witness a version of what might have been. Did Shakespeare have writer's block from time to time? Did he need a muse to write his famous tragedy "Romeo and Juliet?" Lee Hall's version of this successful screenplay follows the same story of Shakespeare meeting and falling in love with an aristocratic woman named Viola De Lesseps who wishes she could be an actor, and transforms it for the stage, just as Shakespeare did with stories in his day. It is funny, clever, filled with references to Shakespeare's work, and a delight for theater goers of all ages.

Little Shop of Horrors

October 25 - November 3, Dale F. Halton Theater

Seymour Krelborn is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names "Audrey II" after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour, as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it's too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II's extra-terrestrial origins and his true drive for world-domination. Audiences will delight in this delectable sci-fi horror musical, which features an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Chess

February 14 - 23, Dale F. Halton Theater

In this musical by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, members of the Swedish music group ABBA, and lyrics by Tim Rice, "Chess" is used as a metaphor for romantic rivalries and the U.S.-Soviet rivalry during the Cold War. As the story unfolds, the main characters form a love triangle: the ill-mannered American Grandmaster, the intense Russian champion who plans on defecting to the West, and the Hungarian-American female chess second, who arrives at the International Championships with the American but falls in love with the Russian. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies all struggle to get the upper-hand. Just as relevant today as it was thirty years ago, "Chess" blends the raw emotion of modern opera with the edginess of synth-pop and rock n' roll.

Sense & Sensibility

April 17 - 26, Dale F. Halton Theater

Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. "Sense and Sensibility" examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?



Individual and season tickets are now on sale to all performances. For more information, ticket prices or to reserve your seat(s), please call Central Piedmont's SunTrust Box Office at 704.330.6534 or visit tix.cpcc.edu. There is 7.25% sales tax. This will be collected on top of the ticket price.





