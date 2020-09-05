Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Magnetic Theatre Presents THE JINGLER

The Jingler will be presented online on Saturday, September 19th, at 7:00pm.

Sep. 5, 2020  

Meow Mix? Kit Kat? Band-Aid? All the jingles you know and love were written by one illustrious, yet unknown, man. Take a peek into the menagerie as he creates the next culture shifting jingle. Witness the pain, the darkness, the triumph, the consumer products.

Bring a little quirky, catchy fun to your living room with Cameron Davis's dark comedy, The Jingler. Davis is a witty, provocative performer who'll have you thinking about this piece long after the curtain closes. Live-Streamed from The Magnetic Theatre, so you can join in the fun from the comfort of your couch.

The Jingler will be presented online on Saturday, September 19th, at 7:00pm. Tickets for this one-night-only livestream are $15 per person for General Admission, with special member pricing of $12 for up to 4 tickets. Find more information, and sign up to see the show at www.themagnetictheatre.org.


