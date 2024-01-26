Spotlight: RUMORS at Theatre Charlotte

Did you hear? Rumors opens January 26th!

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Spotlight: RUMORS at Theatre Charlotte

Theatre Charlotte presents RUMORS by Neil Simon Four couples experience a severe attack of farce when they gather to celebrate one of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary.

Bursting with scandal, mystery, and of course, side-splitting humor, this Neil Simon comedy "has nothing on its mind except making the audience laugh!" (The New York Times). 




