Review: THREE BONE THEATRE PRESENTS 'ELECTRICIDAD' at Arts Factory

This weekend, I had the opportunity to be a special guest of Three Bone Theatre during the closing of their thirteenth season and opening night of Electricidad, written by Luis Alfaro, and directed by Glynnis O’Donoghue.

First, I must commend Three Bone Theatre for its commitment in presenting diverse stories that highlight the traditions and experiences of diverse cultures each season. Productions such as Toni Stone, The Lehman Trilogy, and The Chinese Lady have broadened my understanding of customs and perspectives that I may never have encountered otherwise. Electricidad continues that important tradition.

It is commonly assumed that most families carry some level of dysfunction. Electricidad proves that ideology correct and magnifies it. The play is an unrelenting showcase of family discord—between husband and wife, sibling against sibling, children resenting parents, and a mother lacking maternal instinct. If I were to summarize the story in three words, I would choose: Murder. Morbid. Mayhem.

At the heart of the play is a brutal act: Clemencia (Isabel Gonzalez) murders her husband, who was the feared leader of a notorious dynasty known as the Chola. Their daughter, Electricidad, refuses to let him go. With the help of her grandmother Abuela (Banu Valladares), she steals his body from the mortuary and displays it in the front yard, vowing to remain there until his spirit guides her on how to avenge his death. Her fierce loyalty to her father and to Chola tradition defies logic and exceeds natural comprehension. The toxicity of this family hovers like a dark cloud, seeping into every relationship and leaving destruction in its path.

The play also wrestles with the idea that perception can become more powerful than fact. Every character has their own demons—justified in their minds, yet destructive in reality. It seems everyone involved was looking for their own personal escape route. Clemencia rationalizes her husband’s murder as a desperate escape from years of domestic and sexual abuse. She tells of how he “stole her girlhood” and subjected her to endless beatings, leaving her with the scars of trauma. She was definitely dealing with some form of mental illness or some type of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ifgenia (Michelle Medina Villalon), the older daughter, finds her escape in numerous jail stints —choosing incarceration over the chaos of home. She revealed that she had joined a convent in pursuit of salvation, yet her behavior reveals contradictions and confusion.

Meanwhile, the son, Orestes (Eduardo Sanchez), was exiled to Las Vegas by his father, along with his mentor, Nino (Luis Medina) in hopes of toughening up and shaping him into the next Chola leader. But Orestes never wanted the role; he sees himself as too weak, lacking both the warrior’s spirit and the desire to carry on his father’s legacy. Nino covers him with tattoos and punches him in the abdomen to make him strong, as Orestes grimaces in pain. In contrast, Electricidad embodies her father’s fierceness and warrior instincts, yet because of Chola’s traditions, her female gender disqualifies her. The burden of vengeance—and the responsibility of killing his own mother—falls squarely on the shoulders of Orestes.

The story reminded me of West Side Story in concept with the Latin traditions, gang affiliations, and family expectations. Both, had tragic endings as well.

Electricidad has a whirlwind of themes: sexism, revenge, rage, abuse, mental illness, ancient traditions, and generational toxicity. Ninety-minutes, without intermission, it is a relentless ride of trauma and drama. From beginning to end, there is no relief, no positive outlet, no glimmer of hope. By the time the final scene closed, I found myself—like the characters—longing for an escape route of my own.

Electricidad (Melissa Lozada)

Photo Courtesy Three Bone Theatre

Mother, Clemencia (Isabel Gonzalez) - L

Older Daughter, Ifigenia (Michelle Medina Villalon) - R

Photo Courtesy Three Bone Theatre

Nino (Luis Medina) - L Trying To Toughen

Orestes (Eduardo Sanchez) Up -R

Photo Courtesy Of Three Bone Theatre

Electricidad runs from August 15-31, At The Arts Factory, at West End Studios, 1545 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC. Visit Website https://www.threebonetheatre.com/ to purchase tickets.

Reader Reviews

