Michael Reichman Appointed Vice President Of Artistic Operations And General Manager At The Charlotte Symphony 

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has announce the appointment of Michael Reichman as the CSO's Vice President of Artistic Operations and General Manager, beginning January 9, 2023. In this role, Mr. Reichman will work closely with the President and CEO and Artistic Leadership to design and implement the CSO's artistic vision and to cultivate and deepen the Symphony's relationships with performing arts venue partners, local arts and culture organizations, and key community partners. Michael Reichman joins the Charlotte Symphony from the York Symphony Orchestra where he served as Executive Director for seven years.

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Michael Reichman to the Charlotte Symphony," said President and CEO David Fisk. "Michael brings just the right set of skills, energy, and vision to this pivotal leadership position. I'm extremely happy with the innovative and high-performing management team we now have in place as we work together to lay the groundwork for the future of this Orchestra."

"Michael is a wonderful addition to the Charlotte Symphony's Leadership Team," said CSO Board Chair Linda McFarland Farthing. "As a conservatory-trained musician, Michael has an extensive knowledge of orchestral music combined with years of demonstrated success as an arts executive. His passion for sharing music with his community fits beautifully with the Charlotte Symphony's mission and core values."

"I'm humbled to join the Charlotte Symphony as they stand at a pivotal inflection point with new executive leadership, musicians, and a soon-to-be Music Director. The orchestra and staff's heartwarming culture was evident from the moment I stepped on site and the organization's artistic potential is palpable. As a city, Charlotte is also so culturally vibrant and I'm excited to dive in headfirst and be part of the community!"

Michael Reichman

Prior to joining the Charlotte Symphony, Michael Reichman served as Executive Director of the York Symphony Orchestra (YSO) in York, PA beginning in January 2016. Over seven years, as YSO's chief executive, his team transformed the institution and enhanced its relationship with the community increasing symphony concerts by 40%, education programs by 37%, subscriptions by 30%, annual ticket sales by 52%, and both corporate and individual donations by 67%. During his tenure, his team tripled the YSO's endowment and raised over $3.1m.

Beyond numbers, Reichman also helped the YSO achieve national recognition by performing live on NPR's award-winning From The Top. For his work at the YSO, he's received the York County Community Foundation's Federal Fellowship, Cultural Alliance of York County's Creative Impact Award, an invitation to join Rolling Stone's exclusive Culture Council, and was a finalist in the YorIt Social Venture challenge.

Reichman's devotion extends beyond the YSO. In 2022, he served as General Manager & second flutist for the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's transatlantic partnership with the Bayerische Philharmonie in Munich, Germany. In 2021, he was awarded one of Central Penn Business Journal's Forty Under 40 for his professional accomplishments, community service, and commitment to inspiring change. In 2020, he was a clinician for the Pennsylvania Music Educator Association's Central Region Orchestra and, since 2016, has been a frequent guest instructor at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County music department. As Board Vice President of York's Jewish Community Center, he helped expand membership, open a satellite early childhood education facility, undertake significant capital improvements, and grow their Jewish Food Festival & Comedy Celebration. He also served on the Allocations Committee as a Board Member for the Jewish Community Foundation of Central PA. Reichman was an active Rotarian in the Rotary Club of York (26th largest in the world) serving on both their Invocation and Investment committees.

Prior to arriving in York, from 2012-15, Michael was Assistant Conductor and General Manager with Symphony Nova in Boston, MA. In 2013, his work with Symphony Nova earned him one of seven fellowships, nationally, from the League of American Orchestras - inducting him into their Emerging Leaders Program. As a flutist, he's performed with the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's exchange to Munich in 2022 and tour of China in 2016. He's also appeared at the Scotia Festival of Music, Sunflower Music Festival, Bay View Music Festival, New England Conservatory's New Music Series, and Kansas City's historic Blue Room & Gem Theater. Being Co-Artistic Director of The Sounding Board - a social-activist music production company, he's collaborated with the United Nations, City of Boston Mayor's Office, Pulitzer prize-winning author Gunther Schuller, Emmy-nominated composer Daniel Bernard Roumain, The Boston Globe, National Defense University, Tufts' Fletcher School, Northeastern University, and New England Conservatory. He was granted the Margaret Stewart Lindsay Award for Arts Leadership by NPR's From the Top and was the founder of the EM Nova Fellowship currently administered by his alma mater, New England Conservatory.

Born and raised in Kansas City, he received a Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master of Music in Conducting from New England Conservatory. His wife, Elizabeth Erenberg, is also a flutist and private music instructor. They live with their two sons and two cats.

Arts Consulting Group, the leading full-service firm for the arts and culture industry, guided the national executive search process in partnership with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the key selection of the Vice President of Artistic Operations and General Manager.

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 62 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.