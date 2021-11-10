Hillside Drama Presents Social Justice Play A STATE OF URGENCY

Hillside Drama welcomes our community back to the theatre with an original, thought-provoking, and insightful play entitled, "State of Urgency". It is a riveting and brutal play on social justice issues in America. It will be a major call to action to help curb gun violence. This will be Hillside's first major stage production since the pandemic upended its season of shows in March of 2020. "State of Urgency" is very timely for Durham.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to not only entertain, but to inform and educate our community on contemporary issues plaguing our society, specifically our youth. This is a great chance for our students to make a difference in the lives of their peers" states Hillside Principal Dr. William Logan.

Please join us as we all take a stand against Gun Violence and other social issues that are plaguing our city and state. Organizations that advocate for change have been invited to set up booths to give out information about their specific organization.

"With so much violence and unrest going on in the world, it was easy for me to consider a show that would address such social justice issues as Gun Violence, Police Brutality, Racism, Discrimination and Poverty to name a few. I wanted to do my part as a change agent. My commitment to our school and community led me to create an original play to address these social issues" said Drama Director Wendell Tabb. "I am proud of the voices that Hillside students have given to these topics that are having a major impact on their lives daily".