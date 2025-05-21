Hendersonville Theatre To Receive National Theatre Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hendersonville Theatre is being honored with the Special Recognition Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT). The 2025 AACT National Awards will be presented at an awards ceremony during AACTFest 2025 National Theatre Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. To participate in all the AACTFest 2025 events during June 25-28, 2025, register at aact.org/25.

The AACT Special Recognition Award is presented to persons and organizations whose contributions are far-reaching and of a special nature. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2025 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Hendersonville Theatre has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, evolving from an all-volunteer organization into a professionally staffed community theatre dedicated to excellence, accessibility, and inclusion. This growth has not only expanded the theatre's artistic reach but also deepened its impact within the community.

Since 2021, the theatre's acting pool has grown from just 17 performers to over 125 auditioning for its 2025 season-an inspiring reflection of its renewed energy and broadened visibility. With programming that embraces diversity, including LGBTQ+-affirming productions and Pay What You Can performances, Hendersonville Theatre is committed to making the arts accessible to all.

Behind the scenes, the organization has strengthened its infrastructure through operational and technical advancements, including new artist agreements, upgraded sound and lighting systems, and enhanced patron services. These improvements lay a strong foundation for continued growth while honoring the theatre's community roots.

This Special Recognition Award from AACT celebrates not just Hendersonville Theatre's achievements, but also its unwavering dedication to fostering a welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive arts space for all.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.

