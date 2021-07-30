HPCT's SEUSSICAL, JR! Re-Introduces Live Theatre To High Point, August 6-8

Oh, the people you will see and the thinks you will think in HPCT's production of SEUSSICAL JR! Over the last 3 weeks, 22 local youth ages 7-15 have been hard at work putting together this fantastical musical journey that brings together all of Dr. Seuss' beloved characters.

In SEUSSICAL JR, a collection of Dr. Seuss characters come to life in a magical musical extravaganza by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. This 60-minute production features memorable Seuss characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird, and all of the Whos of Whoville! The imagination runs wild amidst the toe-tapping cornucopia of musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk. For kids and parents who grew up reading Dr. Seuss books, this musical stage show adaptation of the classic stories will be fun for the whole family!

The musical - featuring more than 20 local kids and teens 7-15 years old - transports audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, while the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

"We are so excited to welcome live theatre back to High Point with this fun production that showcases youth from across the Triad, " says Courtney Lowe, President of High Point Community Theatre. "Adults will be able to relive a part of their childhood while kids enjoy the high energy of the show."

SEUSSICAL JR will be presented Friday, August 6 at 7:00pm, Saturday August 7 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, August 8 at Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. (121 S Centennial St). Tickets are just $12-$14 and are available at www.hpct.net.