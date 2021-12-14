De'Ron is Back To Celebrate The Holidays With Virtual Concert

De'Ron's Who's in the House Holiday Special is a virtual holiday concert he started on my YouTube channel, last year in 2020, in efforts to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. This year, they're continuing those efforts with a brand new line-up to 'tis the season!

All of the footage coming from the artists in the virtual concert are shot from home and include lyrics on the screen for you to sing-a-long from home! The Holiday Special premiered on DeRon's YouTube Channel on December 12th. Here's the link: 2021 Holiday Special.

If you watch the special and feel inclined to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, you can donate to this a??link (a??www.gofundme.com/deronworldholidaya??), and all proceeds will be donated directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central & Western North Carolina.

De'Ron World is a YouTube channel that includes produced work by De'Ron and his peers. Their goal is to create original content and share it with the world at an accessible level.

To view more content from De'Ron World head to a??www.youtube.com/deronworlda??!