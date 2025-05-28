Charlotte Symphony Surpasses $50 Million Goal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has surpassed its $50 million goal through a historic three-year Comprehensive Campaign — the largest fundraising effort in its 93-year history — securing new endowment funds and operating support to strengthen the Symphony's future.



“This is a transformative milestone for the Charlotte Symphony,” said David Fisk, President and CEO. “Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our supporters — not only those who contributed to this campaign, but also those who give annually — we can now invest more deeply in the artistic and community-centered work that defines us. This support strengthens our ability to serve a growing, vibrant Charlotte with greater creativity, accessibility, and ambition — and enables Music Director Kwamé Ryan to realize his innovative vision for the Orchestra as a powerful force for connection, inspiration, and civic pride.”



Guided by the visionary leadership of Hugh L. McColl, Jr. and Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, and with the support of Kieth Cockrell, President of Bank of America Charlotte, the three-year Comprehensive Campaign was launched to provide essential operating support and to ensure the Symphony's long-term sustainability through endowment growth, bringing the CSO's endowment to a level comparable with peer organizations.

