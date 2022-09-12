Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling Will Visit Hershey With Holiday Show

Award-winning pop violinist Lindsey Stirling is coming to Hershey Theatre on Monday, December 5, 2022, with the "Snow Waltz Tour."

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Dancer and violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced her new "Snow Waltz Tour" of North America in support of her latest album, "Snow Waltz." Beginning on November 17, the tour will bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast, stopping in Hershey on December 5 and culminating in a special show on December 23 in Los Angeles. Stirling's unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever - intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.LindseyStirling.com.