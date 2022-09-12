Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Return to GIANT Center in December

For more than 15 seasons, multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra has visited GIANT Center in Hershey. The highly-anticipated winter tour will return on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, with two performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More," presented by Hallmark Channel, will visit over 60 cities across the nation. After the first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," including a stop in Hershey. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Trans-Siberian.com.