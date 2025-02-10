Touchstone Theatre To Premiere New Original Show MAGIC By Kiyaana Cox Jones

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Touchstone Theatre will present MAGIC – an original production created and written by Kiyaana Cox Jones. Developed through the lens of restorative theatre and Kreative Liberation, audiences can expect a performance that ignites connection, healing, and empowerment. MAGIC performs February 20-23 in Touchstone's 75-seat theatre on the SouthSide of Bethlehem.

MAGIC tells the story of a young girl who wakes up from an accident with no memory of who she is or the extraordinary gifts she carries. Determined to find her voice and reclaim her power, Magic embarks on a fantastic journey. She encounters remarkable women who have shaped the world with their courage and wisdom, helping her rediscover her true self.

MAGIC is a love letter to Black women—past, present, and future. It centers around a young Black girl named Magic who sets out to reclaim her gifts, her voice, and her identity. Utilizing a combination of storytelling, movement, and deep reflection, this performance focuses on creating a space where memory, truth, and transformation can exist together. “It is a testament to the extraordinary within us all and an invitation for little girls to dream, for women of color to feel seen, and for the men who love us to honor and uplift their stories,” says creator Kiyaana Cox Jones, “This play is a circle, an offering, and an act of resistance all at once. It is about remembering—who we are, what we carry, and the power within us that the world cannot erase.”

MAGIC is a deeply immersive and transformative production that explores complex and multifaceted themes, including racism, sexism, mental health, personal identity, manipulation, and the enduring impact of life's challenges. While the play serves as a space for healing, reflection, and growth, it also delves into the realities of systemic oppression, personal struggles, and societal injustices. As such, it is recommended for audiences aged 13 and older.

Originally conceived and produced during the height of the COVID pandemic, MAGIC returns to the stage in a new form. One that has grown and developed over the past five years. “The first version was intimate and raw, shaped by the isolation of COVID,” says Ms. Kiyaana, “The creation process for it wasn't just about writing—it was about healing. Now, MAGIC is more communal—it breathes differently. It has grown into a living experience, inviting the audience to witness, reflect, and heal together.” On Thursday, February 20th there will be a talkback immediately following the MAGIC performance.

It will feature the creator, Kiyaana Cox Jones, the cast, and Dr. Ebonie L. Cunningham Stringer, Associate Professor at Penn State University. Additionally, on Saturday, February 22nd from 1-3pm, there will be a Celebration Listening Circle held at Touchstone. This is an intentional space for Women of Color and allies to be seen, heard, and valued. It will be hosted by Dr. Nikki Chamblee, Robin Riley-Casey, and Kiyaana Cox Jones. It offers a place to witness and honor the voices, stories, and experiences of Black women while fostering connection among allies and those committed to collective healing.

MAGIC runs from February 20-23, 2025. Shows begin at 8pm on Thursday through Saturday, and at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $35, with $25 tickets for students/seniors. Thursday night tickets are Pay What You Will. Group rates are available upon request. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online at touchstone.org.

