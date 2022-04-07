Touchstone Theatre Presents the Return of ¡FIESTA LATINA!

Touchstone Theatre presents the return of the Latinx Block Party/¡Fiesta Latina! on Saturday, April 30, 6-9p with doors open at 5:30p. This open-air celebration of local Latinx community and culture will take place on Touchstone's outdoor Barrio Stage and is free to attend.

¡Fiesta Latina! is part of an ongoing initiative, started with the theatre's Festival UnBound, aimed at empowering and uplifting local individuals and organizations making an impact in the Latinx population of South Side Bethlehem.

Live music will be provided by Mambo Kaliente, composed of bandleader and pianist Jaime "Jimmy" De Jesus, co-bandleader and bassist Urbano "El Negro" Torres, vocalist Carlos "El Bravo" Tirado, percussionists Carmelo "Batata" Rivera and Luis "Cheche" Cotto, and more. The Salsa, Merengue, and Bomba-influenced band has been performing together for nearly two decades.

Homemade food and drink will be available for cash purchase, provided by the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley. The Touchstone bar will provide alcoholic beverages, available for cash or card purchase - all proceeds from bar sales will benefit Touchstone's community initiatives.

Olga Negrón, former Bethlehem city council woman and member of Touchstone's Latinx leadership committee, which organizes the event stated: "Our block party has become such a fun community event, especially after we've been in lock down for so long, we get to spring forward with the Spring! It feels like a big family reunion. Sharing our Latinx culture, our music, our food, our traditions, feels exciting and at the same time, it feels like such validation and appreciation. If you attended any of our Block Parties before, we know you will be back and if you never attended, you don't want to miss it!"

The Latinx Block Party/¡Fiesta Latina! "Padrinos" Event Sponsors include: AmeriHealth, Panorama Latin News, UPMC for You, and WDIY. Additional sponsorship for Touchstone Theatre is provided by season sponsor Astound Broadband; WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone is also supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Latinx Block Party/¡Fiesta Latina! takes place Saturday, April 30, 6-9p, at Touchstone's outdoor Barrio Stage (321 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015). Doors open at 5:30pm for first come, first served table seating. Food and drink available for cash purchase. There is no cost to attend; donations are welcome.