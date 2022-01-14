The Majestic Honors The Queen Of Soul With A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN Next Month

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will rock with the sounds of soul legend Aretha Franklin on Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. with "A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul." The concert will be presented live by musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed, and singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson, of Ashford & Simpson.

"A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" marks Sneed's return to Gettysburg following his wildly energetic, and sold-out performance at the 2020 Gettysburg Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Sneed toured with Aretha in the later years of her career, developing a strong mentee relationship with the soul legend. The evening will pay homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of cherished hits like "Respect," "Knew You Were Waiting," "Precious Memories," "Think," "Until You Come Back to Me," "Freeway" and many others.

Joining Sneed and his accomplished back up ensemble of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians and vocalists on stage will be six-time Grammy nominee Valerie Simpson, half of the songwriting, performing and producing entity Ashford & Simpson. With her late husband Nick Ashford, Simpson penned hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "You're All I Need to Get By" and "I'm Every Woman."

Tickets for "A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" start at $57 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.