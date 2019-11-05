The Belmont Theatre Will Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Belmont Theatre will present Roald Dahl's Matilda the musical November 15-17 & 22-24 on the main stage. Show times are Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. There is an added matinee Saturday, November 23, at 2p.m. Do not miss this magical family musical packed with comedy, clever music and dance! Audiences will recognize such musical favorites such as Naughty, When I Grow Up and Revolting Children to name a few.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl (author of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Matilda is directed by The Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director, Rene Staub. Lisa Pantano is the Music Director. Sarah Flynn is the choreographer. The cast features Jayda Segal as Matilda along with a cast of almost 40 talented adults and kids who play the bizarre characters straight out of the Road Dahl's brilliant mind. The role of Miss Trunchbull will be played by Jeremy Slagle. The roles of Mr. & Mrs. Wormwood will be played by Jim Gunning and Marisa Hoover. The role of Miss Honey will be played by Nina Cline.

Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. Get your tickets now. Many main stage shows sell out early.





