The Acts of Kindness Theatre Company is back this summer with The SpongeBob Musical, opening July 30 at The Eichelberger Performing Arts Center located in Hanover, PA. Go to www.theeich.org or call 717-637-7086 for tickets.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of the undersea world of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage! The show was nominated for twelve 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Winner and was the winner of the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

The show has something for everyone in a variety of genres including rock, hip hop, country, gospel and more with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Barelles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharp and The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They May Be Giants, T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

The musical is filled with lavish costumes, sets and showstopping production numbers, including a tap number where Squidward taps with four legs, a hip hop number, an all-out gospel revival, and more for a crowd pleasing show that will uplift audiences as they celebrate the return of LIVE theatre!

The SpongeBob Musical is directed by Rene Staub. Music Director is Lisa Pantano. Choreography is by Sarah Flynn. Assistant Director and Production Coordinator is Jessica Staub. The cast is led by Shane Watson as the title character, SpongeBob Squarepants, Dan Pool as Patrick Star, Chloe Braden as Sandy Cheeks, Vincent Beck as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Christian Tinsman as Eugene H. Krabs, Carter Anstine as Sheldon J. Plankton, Gabrielle Lynch as Pearl Krabs, Carmi Wilmot as Karen The Computer, Mitchell Wise as Patchy the Pirate, Allison Rambler as The Mayor, Dylan Staub as Perch Perkins, Owen Mechling as Larry the Lobster, and Kenneth Hamme as Old Man Jenkins. The cast of over 35 includes some of the areas best dancers, actors and vocalists who have come together to make this show this summer's ticket to family entertainment! You don't have to be a Sponge Bob fan to get "hooked" on this show!