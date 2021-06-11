Space Kamp Summer Shake Down Set For July 11th At Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Pennsylvania-based duo Space Kamp has announced their upcoming concert at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA on July 11th. The Space Kamp Summer Shake Down is a free show in conjunction with SteelStacks Summer Concert Series. Space Kamp's music takes listeners on a sonic trip, mixing Psychedelic soundscapes, Hip Hop, and Reggae while keeping to the mission - breaking rules and spreading love. Check out their latest single Waiting For Summer.

Space Kamp first came together in 2017 with the goal to create whatever felt right and without limitations. Comprised of Oskee and Adoo, Space Kamp began a mission to break rules and spread love around the globe, mixing their influences in hip hop, reggae and psychedelic rock to create a truly original sound. The duo's latest album Electric Lemonade topped the charts at #7 on the Google Music Reggae Album Charts, #15 on iTunes Reggae Album Charts, and #80 on Neilson's Rap Charts! A critic and fan favorite, the album received accolades from tastemakers at UndergroundHipHop Blog, TopShelf Music Magazine, Reggaeville, and Tattoo Magazine!

For the road warriors Space Kamp touring has been a way of life, so far they have embarked on three U.S. tours, two tours in Canada, gaining a dedicated following along the way. Every Space Kamp show promised high energy, good vibes and personal connections to the audience. Every tour, "Kampers" follow the band from city to city, and the band's brand Rebel Hippies, founded by Adoo with co-owner Stoney J, have become a part of the Space Kamp community, from must have Rebel Hippie concert tees to supporters showing off Rebel Hippie and Space Kamp tattoos and custom artwork.

Show Details:

Sunday, July 11th at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

645 E. First Street

Bethlehem, PA 18015

6:00pm

Free

