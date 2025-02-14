Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group To Present VOTE PART III: HALLOWED GROUND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group will present Voices of the Eighth Part III: Hallowed Ground, an original production written and directed by Sharia Benn. This groundbreaking theatrical work continues the compelling journey through Harrisburg's historic Old Eighth Ward, where stories of resilience, displacement, and greatness come to life.

Running from February 15 through March 2, 2025, at Gamut Theatre Group,15 North Fourth Street, Downtown Harrisburg, the production explores the hidden histories of the African American, Jewish, and German communities uprooted to expand the Capitol Complex. Hallowed Ground invites audiences to reflect on these untold stories while celebrating the strength and contributions of those whose legacies shaped Harrisburg. For tickets and more information, visit sankofatheatrehbg.com or gamuttheatre.org/vote, or call 717-238-4111.

The latest installment follows Kay, a young college student navigating the challenges of life and self-discovery. When Kay visits Lincoln Cemetery, she meets Kayah, a spiritual guide who connects her to the "greats of the past." Through this journey, Kay uncovers the enduring greatness of her community and herself.

Since its inception in 2020, Voices of the Eighth has evolved into a community-driven movement. Thousands of students, residents, and visitors have experienced these stories, fostering dialogue and deeper connections across generations and backgrounds. The production's partnership with Dauphin County Commissioners underscores its importance as a cultural and educational cornerstone.

Recommended ticket price: $39. Additional options: $15 and $27. Purchase online or at the door. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 AM to 1 PM. To purchase tickets at sankofatheatrehbg.com or gamuttheatre.org/vote, or call 717-238-4111.

