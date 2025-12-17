Broad Street Review Will Celebrate 20 Years Of Arts Journalism With PARTY WITH THE CRITICS

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broad Street Review will celebrate its 20th anniversary with Party with the Critics, an event marking two decades of independent, nonprofit arts journalism without a paywall. The celebration will take place on January 15 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Indy Hall in Philadelphia.

Founded in 2005 by journalist Dan Rottenberg, Broad Street Review launched as an online nonprofit publication dedicated to professional arts coverage and cultural criticism at a time when few digital outlets prioritized the arts. Over the past 20 years, the publication has become a central source for in-depth reporting, reviews, and essays covering Philadelphia, South Jersey, Delaware, and surrounding suburbs.

Under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Alaina Johns, Broad Street Review continues to focus on regional arts journalism while centering disability justice in its editorial practices and coverage. The publication operates with the tagline “Philly’s Home for Arts, Culture, and Conversation” and maintains a fully accessible, paywall-free archive documenting the region’s cultural life.

“Philadelphia is home to a vibrant and distinct arts and cultural sector that deserves to be seen and celebrated,” said Val Gay, Chief Cultural Officer and Executive Director of Creative Philadelphia. “Broad Street Review provides a vital platform that helps our sector thrive.”

“For 20 years, Broad Street Review has been a champion for the arts in Philadelphia, shining a spotlight on the creativity, talent, and stories that make our cultural ecosystem thrive,” said Patricia Wilson Aden, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. “At a time when arts coverage has declined nationwide, Broad Street Review has remained committed to timely, thoughtful criticism, storytelling, and engagement that uplifts artists and audiences alike. The integrity and relevance of their reporting strengthens our cultural fabric and deepens the public's connection to and understanding of the arts. The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is proud to celebrate this remarkable milestone and the essential role that Broad Street Review plays in our region's cultural life."

Broad Street Review has paid its writers since its founding, with approximately 85 percent of its $112,000 annual budget in 2025 allocated directly to more than 70 writers and staff members. Led by a disabled editor-in-chief, the publication integrates accessibility across its platforms, including publishing accessibility details with all event coverage and providing image descriptions for blind and low-vision readers.

EVENT DETAILS

Party with the Critics: 20 Years of Broad Street Review will take place on January 15, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Indy Hall Clubhouse, located at 709 North 2nd Street, 3rd Floor, in Philadelphia. The event will feature remarks by founder Dan Rottenberg and a performance by Chris Davis. Food and beverages will be sponsored by Aversa PR and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.

Broad Street Review is supported by a combination of foundation funding, grants, and individual donors and operates through a team of part-time freelance contributors. In 2025, the publication is projected to reach 300,000 readers nationally and internationally.

