SHREK Is Coming To Hanover, PA!

PATABS (Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts by Brittany Stevens) will be presenting "SHREK, THE MUSICAL" at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover, PA this May. This is the second time in the last 5 years that the performing arts studio will be presenting this "bigger than life" musical. When asked "why do the show again", director of both the musical and the studio, Stevens said that she "was excited to have this opportunity to bring these bigger than life characters to the stage at the Eichelberger".

The production will feature a cast of over 50 local performers from the Hanover / York / Adams County / and Northern MD areas ranging in age from 7 to 49 years old. While many of the fairy tale creatures and citizens of "Duloc" are the talented students in the PATABS studio, the cast is also rounded out this year by many local adult actors.

Leading the show as "SHREK" will be Chuck Lambert from York, PA. Chuck lived in Hanover, PA for 10 years during which time he was the founding Producing Artistic Director at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center during its inception and it's first 3 theatrical seasons. He is thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the stage that he helped to bring to fruition in what was once his hometown. Joining "SHREK" in his journey through this "big, bright, beautiful world" will be Joshua Rikas of Hanover, PA as "DONKEY". Rikas last performed with PATABS last season in "THE LITTLE MERMAID" as "Scuttle".

The cast also features Shea Cooper of Hanover as "Princess Fiona" who is a student at South Western High School in Hanover, PA. Her father, Douglas D. Cooper is also part of the cast as "Lord Farquaad"; and doubling up as "Ogre Fiona" will be Priscilla Staub, also of Hanover. All three performers are regulars with PATABS productions.

"SHREK, THE MUSICAL" is the familiar story of "SHREK" as he ventures on a journey into a big, bright, beautiful world to find out how to get rid of the "Fairy Tale Creatures" that have been dumped in his swamp by "Lord Farquaad". Along the way, "Shrek" stumbles across his soon-to-be friend "Donkey" as they make their way to Duloc, find the "Princess Fiona", and fight off a dragon! In the end, "Shrek" and "Princess/Ogre Fiona" realize that this journey was meant for each of them to find their "one true love". Of course, "Donkey" is there to help the entire way!

Supporting the cast will be a live orchestra of 10 musicians lead by Kamryn Furlow, conducting and Michael Frock, accompanist. The show will feature an incredible set design by William Stevens, Tara Setliff, and Heather Green. Technical Director for the show is Douglas Reese. Make-up special effects are being produced by Kraig Sturtz and Priscilla Staub.

PATABS production of "SHREK, THE MUSICAL" will be presented at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover, PA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7pm and on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2pm. Tickets are $19 for Adults and $14 for Children. Tickets can be purchased at The EICH box office at 717-637-7086 or at www.theeich.org. More information on PATABS can be found at www.PATABS.com.

The Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk award winning musical, "SHREK, THE MUSICAL" is based on the Dreamworks animated motion picture and the book is by William Steig. This musical was produced on Broadway in 2008 followed by a national touring production. The book and lyrics of the musical is by David Lindsay-Abaire and the music is by Jeanine Tesori. "SHREK, THE MUSICAL" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (mtishows.com).





