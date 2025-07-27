Review: BRIGHT STAR at Susquehanna Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Is it a comedy, a tragedy, a drama, or a love story? Bright Star at Susquehanna Stage is hard to classify—but what’s certain is that it’s a heartfelt story about the ties that bind us, both seen and unseen. With a bluegrass-infused score and themes of love, loss, redemption, and resilience, this Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical offers a gentle journey through the American South of the 1920s and 1940s.

One of the production’s greatest strengths may lie in its atmosphere. Thomas Hudson’s creative set design and the on-stage placement of the band created a warm, intimate space where the past and present could intertwine. The band—featuring Jessica Kling (violin/viola), Chuck Volherst (banjo), Braeden Seymour (mandolin), Jeremy Blouch (guitar), Sharon Boyer (piano), Charlie Burnett (bass), Ted Best (drums), and music director Steve Hassinger—was nothing short of stellar. Their spirited playing gave the show a vibrant pulse and, in many ways, served as the unsung star of the evening.

Kristin Pontz’s choreography, with assistance from dance captain Elyse Hayden, complemented the music beautifully. Numbers like “Firmer Hand/Do Right” and “Picnic Dance” brought life and movement to the stage, infusing the storytelling with bursts of energy.

In the lead role of Alice Murphy, Lakisha Welch delivered a performance with several strong moments, particularly in her duets with Daniel Graf’s Jimmy Ray. Their chemistry grounded the story’s emotional arc, especially during a moving scene shared with Maria Kollar’s Mama Murphy. Graf brought sincerity and emotional clarity to Jimmy Ray, helping anchor the show’s central mystery with quiet strength.

Zach Haines as Billy Cane brought standout vocal talent to the role. His duets—especially “She’s Gone” with Dave Anderson’s steady Daddy Cane and “Always Will” with Jordyn Johnson’s endearing Margo—were among the musical highlights. Johnson, as the sweet and spunky Margo, charmed the audience with a lovely singing voice and comedic timing. Her performance in “Sun Is Gonna Shine,” alongside Welch and Kollar, offered one of the most uplifting musical moments of the night.

Supporting characters added much appreciated levity. Jim Landis’s Mayor embodied the perfect blend of gruff and villainous. Jered Mackison’s Max provided a burst of boyish comedy, while Jared Mattson’s Daryl was laugh-out-loud funny with sharp timing. His chemistry with Lindy Keefe’s Lucy was undeniable. Keefe, in particular, delivered a vocal and acting performance in “Another Round” that stood out as possibly the best of the night—proving the old adage that there are no small parts.

While there were occasional mic issues and the lighting felt dim at times, the heart of the production still shone through. The night may not have dazzled from start to finish, but it delivered many wonderful moments of warmth, charm, and genuine emotion.

All in all, Bright Star at Susquehanna Stage is a tender, tuneful evening of community theatre—one that finds its brightest light in its music, its ensemble spirit, and its quiet celebration of human connection. For more information about this and other shows at Susquehanna Stage, visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com/

