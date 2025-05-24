Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great American Trailer Park Musical by David Nehls and Betsy Kelso is zany, hysterical, heart wrenching, and high-energy. When the audience steps into Armadillo Acres, they are greeted by Betty, Lin, and Pickles. These residents of the trailer park tell the story of Norbert and Jeannie Garstecki, whose lives are turned upside down time and time again. With its catchy tunes and hilarious dialogue, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, in the hands of the right cast and creative team, takes the audience on a wild ride that leaves them feeling exhilarated. The cast and crew at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is absolutely the right team to bring this show to life. Catch The Great American Trailer Park Musical under the direction of Mandy L. Hurley with assistant director Steven Filer Munley, stage manager Vincent W. Dangolovich III, technical director Bobby Zaccano, choreography Megan McClain, music director Amy Dove, and pit director Nick Werner at LTM through June 8th.

While all of the creative elements of this production are well-designed, the costumes by Wendy Kubasko and the set by Mandi L. Hurley deserve special mention. The costumes are perfectly designed for each character and scene. The set is ingenious, using hinged flats to make the best use of a small space and to swiftly take the story from the outside area of the trailer park to the interior of the Garstecki trailer to The Litter Box Show Palace. The crew is phenomenal as they move in and out of the scenes with set pieces and props, becoming an integral part of the show. Pit director/on-stage accompanist Nick Werner keeps the energy flowing. The production also includes the most adorable alligator ever seen in Stark, Florida.

The cast of this production brings passion, emotion, enthusiasm, and talent to the stage. Their characters are well-developed and consistent, and their ability to project and enunciate ensures that not a single line of dialogue or lyric is missed. Their interactions are beautiful, making this one of the best ensemble casts this reviewer has seen in a musical this season. While there were a couple small pitch issues, likely due to opening night nerves, overall, the harmonies were spot-on, with a beautiful blend. The cast features Mark Myers as Duke, Heidi Freeland-Trail as Pippi, Emily Henry as Betty, Aimee Bealer as Donna “Pickles”, Victoria Narvaez as Linoleum “Lin”, Murray J. Weed as Norbert Garstecki, and Bryden McCurdy as Jeannie Garstecki.

Myers gives a hilarious performance in “Road Kill” while infusing Duke with just the right amount of bravado and the posture and walk of a “tough guy”. Myers particularly shines in the final scenes of the show as he delivers Duke’s monologue. Freeland-Trail’s Pippi is vivacious, and self-assured, with just enough vulnerability to elicit some sympathy from the audience. She takes command of the stage with her first entrance, and she does a fantastic job with her choreography for “The Buck Stops Here”.

Henry, Bealer, and Narvaez are terrific story-tellers, using their facial expressions, gestures, and voices to draw the audience into life at Armadillo Acres. Henry sets the scene beautifully with the opening of the show. Her Betty is more poised that one might expect for this show, but in this production it works well. Bealer lights up the stage. She is hysterical as the forthright, energetic, not always so smart Pickles. Her comedic timing is flawless, and her interactions with Henry and Narvaez are natural and fluid. Narvaez has outstanding stage presence, and her powerful vocals bring precision and depth to the performance. “That’s Why I Love My Man” is a show-stopping performance from Henry, Bealer, and Narvaez.

Weed and McCurdy are wonderfully cast as Norbert and Jeannie Garstecki. They have terrific chemistry on stage, and they both give genuinely emotional performances that elicit real responses from the audience. Weed’s “aw shucks” attitude is perfect for Norbert, and McCurdy does a great job at portraying Jeannie’s panic at leaving the safety of their home. Weed and McCurdy perform “Owner of My Heart” beautifully, and McCurdy’s performance of “Panic” is powerful.

The entire cast and crew have a lot to be proud of with this production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical. While not appropriate for all ages, this production is well-crafted and masterfully acted. Get your tickets at www.ltmpa.com before it’s too late!

