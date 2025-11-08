Review: NO SEX PLEASE, WE'RE BRITISH at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The British farce No Sex Please, We’re British, by Alistair Foot and Anthony Marriott, premiered in London in 1971. While it performed dreadfully on Broadway, No Sex Please, We’re British has become a classic and a favorite with community theatres. This fast-paced farce introduces the audience to bank branch manager Peter Hunter and his new wife Frances. Hilarity ensues as Frances, in an effort to improve their financial situation by selling glassware, instead ends up receiving oodles of pornography. The bank’s chief cashier Brian Runnicles gets dragged into the situation as they attempt to unload the pornography under the nose of Peter’s mother Eleanor, Peter’s boss Leslie Bromhead, the bank inspector Arnold Needham, and police superintendent Paul. This show is enjoying a sold-out run under the direction of Lois Heagy and Greg Merkel at Oyster Mill Playhouse through November 23.

The set is wonderfully designed and constructed, making room for the many doors and entryways necessitated by a farce. The lights and sound support the action and mood of the production, while the costumes and props add to the hilarity of the plot.

The cast wows the audience with rapid-fire dialogue, physical comedy, and ability to remember who is behind what door at any given moment. Charlene Harpster makes the most of her brief appearance as the delivery person, delivering her lines with a wry smile. Colleen Barno and Mia Christensen are adorable as Barbara and Susan, respectively, two girls mistakenly sent to “entertain” the Hunters. They are vivacious and edgy, overflowing with attitude. Their antics as they try to figure out why they’ve been sent there and who they’re to entertain brings an already humorous show to new heights of comedy. William O’Donnell takes on the role of Peter’s boss Leslie Bromhead. While opening night nerves were apparent, he is believable as the wealthy, seemingly cultured and uptight district bank manager, and his interactions with Catherine Tyson-Osif’s Eleanor Hunter are delightfully awkward and funny. Murray J. Weed brings a refreshing energy and authenticity to his role as police superintendent Paul. Gabriel Cassata is delightful as Arnold Needham, the bank inspector. His Needham is precise, fastidious, and rule-abiding, until his unsuspected ingestion of too much sleeping draught. The physical comedy he brings to this role, as well as his line delivery, keep the audience laughing through the second act.

Catherine Tyson-Osif’s Eleanor Hunter is a wonderful mix of snooty, flirtatious, and overbearing, making her the quintessential interfering mother. Matt Thomsen never misses a beat in his role as Peter Hunter. He has great chemistry with Kamryn Felty’s Frances Hunter. The pace of their dialogue keeps the action rolling. Felty is perfectly cast as Frances Hunter. Her facial expressions and comedic timing are spot on. While the entire cast gives a strong performance, Mark L. Scott steals the spotlight as chief cashier Brian Runnicles. Scott’s talent for physical comedy, combined with his well-crafted facial expressions and excellent timing, bring Runnicles to life, making his character an audience favorite.

At a time when we could all use a good laugh, No Sex Please, We’re British at Oyster Mill Playhouse is a delightful farce. This show is, unfortunately for those who don’t yet have tickets, sold out! Don’t miss out on the next performances at Oyster Mill Playhouse, including an evening of music and improv in ”Cabaret Night at the Mill” on Saturday, December 6th and Agatha Christie’s Rule of Thumb running January 9-25. Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for tickets to these upcoming events!

Photo credit: @shesophoto

