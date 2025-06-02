Review: THE COLORED MUSEUM at Sankofa African American Theatre Company And Open Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum, with music by Kysia Bostic, is an exhilarating satire that blends beautiful storytelling with humor, emotion, rhythm, history, and memory. It tells a story through thought-provoking “exhibits” that will have the audience laughing, clapping, crying, and gasping. Each “exhibit” leaves a distinct impression so that sets them apart from one another, but together they weave an immensely complex and complicated tapestry that audiences will think and talk about long after the show has closed. Sankofa African American Theatre Company presents The Colored Museum under the direction of Sharia Benn and Johntrae Williams in partnership with Open Stage. Audiences can catch this intensely engaging production through June 19th.

The costumes (by Stuart and Rachel Landon), props (by Becky Arney), lighting (by Tristan Stasiulus), set (by Stuart Landon, John Godinez, and Heather Jannetta), sound (by Wayne Landon, Anthony Pieruccini, and Johntrae Williams, with music arranger Brian McGrady) and projections work together to support the story within each scene while providing connections between the scenes and tying the entire production together. The show is well-staged, providing the audience with a dynamic experience.

The cast includes Journie Williams, Te’Sean Richardson, Amandine Pope, Melinda Anderson, Weimy Montero Candelario, Johntrae Wiliams, and Marcus McGee. The intensity, energy, and passion this cast brings to the stage is electrifying. They have fantastic timing, keeping the production flowing smoothly from scene to scene. Most of the actors take on multiple characters as the show moves from one “exhibit” to the next. The cast members are like chameleons as they adjust their expressions, gestures, posture, and movements to embody each different character. The show begins with “Git on Board” where everyone is invited by Miss Pat to fly Celebrity Slaveship. This scene sets the tone for the entire show, with Weimy Montero Candelario taking on the role of Miss Pat who, in a disturbingly cheerful way, lays out the rules of Celebrity—no drums, no rebellion. From that moment on, the audience is taken on a journey from “Cooking with Aunt Ethel” to “The Gospel According to Miss Roj” to “Symbiosis”, and every “exhibit” in between, the cast draws the audience into a wealth of experiences and emotions. It culminates with “The Party” in which Miss Pat’s rules have completely been overwhelmed by the spirit, song, dance, words, snaps, and, yes, drums, of the people—people who have discovered that, in the spirit of Sankofa, “we must go back and reclaim our past so we can move forward.”

This incredible production of The Colored Museum is one you will not want to miss. Visit https://www.openstagehbg.com/shows/thecoloredmuseum and https://www.sankofatheatrehbg.com/ for more information and to get your tickets.

