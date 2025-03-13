Review: SYLVIA at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sylvia, by A.R. Gurney, first opened off-Broadway in 1995, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as Sylvia. This story about a man and his dog…and his wife finally appeared on Broadway for a limited run. The play features a dog named Sylvia and empty-nesters Greg and Kate. There are also three characters traditionally played by one actor—Tom, another dog owner; Phyllis, a family friend; and Leslie, a therapist. At its surface, Sylvia may seem like a simple comedy about a dog, but at its heart, it is a profound exploration of the human condition—our need and desire to feel connected to someone or something, our struggle to find the mystery in the ordinary, and our endeavor to feel productive. This funny, beautiful, and touching show takes the stage at Carlisle Theatre through March 16th under the direction of Dave Lang and Kimberly Hess.

The minimalistic set and lighting design keep the attention focused on the characters, their relationships, and their emotions. The costumes and props are well-designed and highlight important aspects of the characters, giving the audience a visual representation of their personality traits and how they relate to one another.

The cast features Kathryn “Kassie” Shoup as Kate, Janelle French as Tom/Phyllis/Leslie, Jonathan DeYoung as Greg, and Alaina Wheelis as Sylvia. Shoup gives a fantastic performance as Kate. She has the perfect disapproving tone when she’s confronted with Sylvia and exasperated facial expressions as she tries to reason with Greg. The emotions she shows as Kate struggles to understand the new dynamics in her life are beautifully genuine and relatable.

French is delightful as Tom/Phyllis/Leslie. Her versatility is incredible as she takes on each of these very different characters, changing her voice, posture, gestures, speech patterns, and gait. Her performance hits all the right notes with each character, making it one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening.

DeYoung takes the stage as Greg, a middle-aged man who feels adrift and is seeking something “real”. His performance, from his line delivery to his gestures, is fittingly reminiscent of Ron Livingston’s performance as Peter Gibbons in Office Space. His interactions with Shoup and Wheelis are dynamic and engaging. Wheelis lights up the stage as Sylvia, the dog who chooses Greg to be her person and eventually gets even Kate to give in to her presence in their life.

Wheelis is a wonderful comedic actress, keeping the pace of the show moving with her energy. From her movements to her facial expressions, Wheelis embodies Sylvia, making it easy to forget that she’s not actually an adorable puppy. The entire cast comes together in a beautiful way to create a production that is relatable, engaging, and emotional. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, do not miss out on seeing Sylvia at Carlisle Theatre. Visit https://carlisletheatre.org/event/sylvia/.

