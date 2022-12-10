Popcorn Hat Players to Present 30th Annual NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDREN
Everyone will receive party hats, Hawaiian leis, and noisemakers to help them celebrate the end of the countdown.
The Popcorn Hat Players will present their 30th Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children, where they count down to NOON instead of Midnight! Featuring this year's show: The Princess and The Pea. This family-friendly Popcorn Hat Players show will kick off the party and end with their famous countdown to noon. Everyone will receive party hats, Hawaiian leis, and noisemakers to help them celebrate the end of the countdown. And most famously, there will be a big balloon drop into the audience right at noon. This event only happens once every year, and is likely to sell out, so get your tickets today!
The event is at the Sunoco Performance Theater at the Whitaker Center (222 Market St.) in downtown Harrisburg. Doors open at 10:30 AM on December 31 and the show begins at 11:00 AM. The event wraps up with the countdown at 12:00 PM. Admission for adults and children is $15. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/countdown22 for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111
ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:
Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.
