Plays & Players To Launch New Gallery Exhibit In April

On April 3, the historic Plays & Players venue hosts the opening of the newest exhibit in their art gallery from 7 - 9pm.

Located in the lower level lobby of the theater you will find this hidden gem that first opened in 2016, showcasing a variety of local artists. Launching April 3 are artists Milda Vaitiekunaite, Mason Carter, Juan Bacote, and four adorably talented cats: Dorito, Pocket, Frankie and Acheron. As rescues themselves, these kitties are donating a portion of the proceeds made from their art to local shelters.

The event will include light fare and wine for a Pay What You Can donation. After this kickoff event, the gallery will be free to view during any shows and events hosted at the theater through June 2024. Private viewing can be arranged by emailing kris@playsand players.org

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Milda Vaitiekunaite is an artist and painter born in Lithuania who now resides in Philadelphia. I Studied fine art in Vilnius Academy of Arts in Lithuania and in the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts. Previously working in architecture and real estate, she has has reignited her passion for painting. She loves “looking at the art as a problem solving: how to transfer the idea, some image or object, emotion, movement, sense or feeling onto the canvas.” For more examples of her work, visit https://www.dailypaintworks.com/artists/milda-vaitiekunaite-7107/bio

Mason Carter is the Creator and Mayor of Blendini City. “Blendini City is a place that came from my imagination, but it feels very real to me. The buildings are all alive with many different personalities, behaviors, and outlooks. I truly do believe that the future doesn't need to be bleak, overly techno-narcissistic, and should celebrate humanity. Blendini City is my visualization of that and it's a fantasy come to life.” For more, check out Mason's instagram, @MasonFromBlendini.

Juan Bacote is a local Philadelphia photographer. Juan always knew he wanted to be an artist, and explored the creative world before ultimately picking up a camera for the first time. Juan was recently featured in the Muse Gallery, and began teaching interested students how to shoot outdoor photography, showing them the stylistic power and moods of shooting in black and white. An artist inspired to learn and teach, he hopes to become a positive influence in the art/ creative community.

Dorito, Pocket, Frankie and Acheron are rescue cats owned by Plays & Players board member, Kris Klufas.